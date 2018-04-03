The Second Annual National Ladder Safety Month Concludes Following a Month of Free Resources

February 25 – March 3 : What is Ladder Safety?

Each week, participants were encouraged to take advantage of a variety of free resources, including ladder safety training, ALI's ladder safety checklist, Ladders 101, infographics, posters and a marketing guide. The topics encouraged participants to think about ladder safety in a variety of applications, whether it was using ladders for work, simple tasks at home or even properly disposing of them.

"Now that the second annual National Ladder Safety Month has come to an end, we hope more people are aware of how important ladder safety really is. It doesn't matter how small your task is, there could be serious consequences to improper ladder use," said Tom Schmitt, ALI board member and director of product safety and engineering at Louisville Ladders. "The key takeaway we want participants to acknowledge is that even though we place an extra emphasis on ladder safety in March, ladder safety is important year-round."

In addition to free resources, National Ladder Safety Month created a variety of multimedia awareness. TV segments were aired on The Daytime Show and The Lifestyle List, billboards were created and placed across U.S. and a Captivate video was developed. These efforts amplified ladder safety awareness and promoted safe practices across industries.

"Falls are the leading cause of fatalities and account for one-third of injuries and fatalities in construction, but they are preventable," said James Boland, president of International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, a sponsor of National Ladder Safety Month. "Working with our training arm International Masonry Institute (IMI), we are continuously providing our union craftworkers with updated safety knowledge and quality training, as well as developing innovated product design to increase ladder safety and minimize fall possibilities."

All these resources above are available year round and can be accessed through the National Ladder Safety Month website. Learn more about National Ladder Safety Month by visiting www.laddersafetymonth.com.

About the American Ladder Institute

Founded in 1947, the American Ladder Institute (ALI) is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to promoting safe ladder use through ladder safety resources, bilingual safety training, the development of ladder safety standards and National Ladder Safety Month held annually in March. ALI also represents the common business interests of its members who are comprised of the leading ladder and ladder component manufacturers in the United States and Canada.

ALI's free education and training resources provide guidance on the proper selection, care and safe use of ladders in the workplace and at home. ALI also serves as secretariat for the ANSI A14 Committee, comprised of industry experts who develop safety standards for the appropriate design, manufacture, testing, care and use of various types of ladders.

