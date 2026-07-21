T-MAXIMUM PHARMACEUTICAL Inc's Universal CAR-T First-in-Human Data to Debut at the World Conference on Lung Cancer

BEIJING, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) released a set of abstracts that drew notable industry attention: preliminary first-in-human data for MT027, T-MAXIMUM PHARMACEUTICAL Inc's allogeneic universal CAR-T product targeting B7H3, has been accepted by the conference in the brain-metastasis setting and will be formally disclosed this September.

Brain metastasis is among the most common complications of advanced lung cancer, and — even after the progress made in immunotherapy and targeted therapy — it remains a key bottleneck limiting patients' long-term survival and quality of life. MT027's expansion from glioblastoma into brain metastasis means that the same technical logic — "local intracavitary delivery + allogeneic universal CAR-T" — is now extending from primary intracranial tumors toward the far broader setting of metastatic intracranial disease.

Placed against the wider industry backdrop, an even more noteworthy trend is emerging: the intracranial tumor arena, centered on glioblastoma and brain metastasis, is becoming the competitive high ground for universal CAR-T.

1. Why Is the Intracranial Setting the "Second Battlefield" for Solid-Tumor CAR-T?

Glioblastoma is the most aggressive malignancy of the central nervous system. Despite continual refinement of the standard of care, the 5-year overall survival rate remains below 5%, median survival after recurrence is only 6–8 months, and no breakthrough therapy has emerged in nearly two decades.

Yet in this area of extreme unmet clinical need, CAR-T progress has long lagged behind other solid tumors — for two core reasons:

Autologous CAR-T is hard to deploy: patients progress rapidly, autologous T-cell quality is often poor, and local delivery requires repeated infusions. The autologous manufacturing model is inherently mismatched with clinical need, and worldwide most such pipelines remain stuck at the early investigator-initiated trial (IIT) stage, advancing only slowly toward registrational trials.

patients progress rapidly, autologous T-cell quality is often poor, and local delivery requires repeated infusions. The autologous manufacturing model is inherently mismatched with clinical need, and worldwide most such pipelines remain stuck at the early investigator-initiated trial (IIT) stage, advancing only slowly toward registrational trials. In vivo CAR-T cannot penetrate in the near term: in vivo CAR-T is regarded as the "ultimate form" of cell therapy — engineering T cells directly inside the patient via a delivery vector and bypassing the entire ex vivo process, which in theory could greatly improve accessibility and convenience. But one unavoidable reality is that in vivo CAR-T today relies mainly on intravenous delivery, and whether its vector and effector payload can efficiently cross the blood–brain barrier, reach intracranial lesions precisely, and achieve effective transduction remains an unsolved core technical challenge. The safety and controllability of in vivo editing, along with off-target risk, are also not yet fully validated — further lengthening the timeline to intracranial indications.

This leaves a clear ecological niche for universal CAR-T: off-the-shelf supply matches a fast-moving disease course, healthy donor cells guarantee therapeutic activity, and standardized manufacturing supports repeated local dosing. Intracranial tumors are, at present, the solid-tumor setting in which universal CAR-T holds its clearest advantage over autologous approaches.

It is precisely for this reason that the field is turning from an overlooked "cold zone" into the "second battlefield" of solid-tumor CAR-T.

2. The Solid-Tumor CAR-T Landscape, 2026

In June 2026, CARsgen Therapeutics' satri-cel (satricabtagene autoleucel) was approved, becoming the world's first approved solid-tumor CAR-T drug. The event marks the 0-to-1 validation of solid-tumor cell therapy — but with the ice now broken, the industry's real competition is only beginning.

Three clear technical pathways have taken shape in solid-tumor CAR-T, each mapping to a different clinical-value position:

Technology Pathway Representative Company / Product Indication Clinical Stage Autologous CAR-T CARsgen / satri-cel (satricabtagene autoleucel) Gastric cancer Approved Autologous CAR-T OriCell / Ori-C101 Liver cancer (HCC) Phase II Autologous CAR-T Immunofoco / IMC002 Gastric cancer Phase III Autologous CAR-T AbelZeta / C-CAR031 Liver cancer (HCC) Phase I Universal CAR-T T-MAXIMUM PHARMACEUTICAL Inc / MT027 Glioblastoma FDA Phase II Universal CAR-T T-MAXIMUM PHARMACEUTICAL Inc / MT026 High-grade glioma IIT (published) Universal CAR-T Qinghui Linnuo / QH104A Glioma Phase I In vivo CAR-T CARsgen Gastric cancer, etc. Preclinical In vivo CAR-T Immunofoco / IMV103 Gastric cancer Preclinical

These three paths are not simply substitutes for one another — they build on each other in successive layers. And in the special setting of intracranial tumors, universal CAR-T shows a distinctive fit: it resolves the structural mismatch between autologous manufacturing timelines and a rapidly progressing disease, while sidestepping the blood–brain-barrier hurdle that in vivo CAR-T cannot clear in the near term.

3. The Global Landscape of Intracranial Universal Cell Therapy

Only a handful of companies worldwide are currently developing universal cell therapies for intracranial tumors. The tiers are very clearly defined, and Chinese companies occupy the core positions.

Tier 1: In Phase II registrational trials

T-MAXIMUM PHARMACEUTICAL Inc — MT027 (B7H3-targeted, universal αβ T-cell CAR-T)

MT027 is one of the fastest-moving universal CAR-T pipelines for solid tumors in the world. In December 2025 it received U.S. FDA clearance to begin a Phase II study in recurrent glioblastoma; it had previously been granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation. The product stands out on two counts:

First, a fully non-viral gene-editing process. This creates a generational gap versus the industry's mainstream lentiviral-vector route, with potential advantages in product safety, batch-to-batch consistency, and cost control.

Second, multi-pipeline data validation. Beyond the several dozen clinical cases already disclosed for MT027, a sister pipeline on the same platform — MT026 (targeting IL13Rα2) — has completed academic proof-of-concept. In January 2026, MT026 clinical data were published in Nature Communications: across five patients with recurrent high-grade glioma, the study observed an 80% objective response rate (1 complete and 3 partial responses), with no treatment-related adverse events of grade 3 or above. This September, the company will also disclose its brain-metastasis clinical data.

Tier 2: In Phase I registrational trials

Qinghui Linnuo — QH104A (B7H3-targeted, CAR-γδ T cells)

QH104A takes a γδ T-cell route. It secured clinical-trial authorizations from both the U.S. FDA and China's NMPA in 2025 and initiated its Phase I study in November 2025.

Comparable overseas pipelines mostly sit at the preclinical or IND-preparation stage, with targets clustered around B7H3, IL13Rα2, and EGFRvIII — lagging the leading Chinese players overall.

4. The Leader's Moat: More Than Just Speed

A lead in timing is only the surface. What keeps T-MAXIMUM PHARMACEUTICAL Inc out front is a triple barrier: technology platform + multi-pipeline validation + expandable indications.

A generational edge in the process platform. While the industry mainstream still runs on viral-vector processes, T-MAXIMUM PHARMACEUTICAL Inc has already advanced a non-viral gene-editing process into registrational trials. This is more than a route choice — it is a judgment on the long-term commercial logic of universal CAR-T: only by shedding dependence on viral vectors can truly low-cost, scalable, off-the-shelf supply be achieved.

A multi-target validation system. T-MAXIMUM PHARMACEUTICAL Inc is reportedly advancing multiple targets — B7H3, IL13Rα2, EGFR — into the clinic. Both MT026 and MT027 have disclosed data: MT026 completed academic validation via Nature Communications peer review, and MT027 completed regulatory validation via its FDA Phase II clearance.

Expandability. MT027's Phase II trial targets recurrent glioblastoma, but the B7H3 target itself is broad — expressed across many solid tumors. Built on the same universal platform and non-viral process, the pipeline can extend to brain metastasis and other solid-tumor indications — a market far larger than primary brain tumors.

Competition in solid-tumor CAR-T is diverging. In large indications such as gastric and liver cancer, the route is "autologous breaks through first, universal follows and substitutes" — a contest of commercialization muscle and cost control. In intracranial tumors, the route is "universal breaks through first and sets a brand-new standard of care" — a contest of technical barriers and clinical understanding.

Neither route is inherently superior. But there is little doubt that the intracranial arena is the more likely birthplace of a true global leader. The early breakout by T-MAXIMUM PHARMACEUTICAL Inc and other Chinese companies has also earned China's cell-therapy industry a front-running position in solid tumors on the world stage.

About T-MAXIMUM PHARMACEUTICAL Inc

T-MAXIMUM PHARMACEUTICAL Inc is an innovation-driven company focused on developing universal cell medicines, committed to meeting the challenge of "no available treatment" through cell therapy. The company brings together seasoned teams across immunotherapy, gene editing, and biopharmaceutical industrialization. Building on a fully proprietary gene-edited allogeneic immune-cell platform, it has overcome the graft-versus-host disease and immune-rejection problems of allogeneic cell therapy, enabling long-term persistence and sustained efficacy of CAR-T cells in the patient. The company currently focuses on advanced malignancies, and its first pipeline — for recurrent glioma — has been cleared into Phase II clinical trials.

Over the next three years, the company plans to bring at least one product to market and advance several products into Phase II. Guided by the principles of "integrity in innovation, depth beneath still waters, and synergy through integration," T-MAXIMUM PHARMACEUTICAL Inc remains clinical-value-driven, continuing to dig deep in solid-tumor cell therapy, pursuing genuine original innovation, and bringing new hope to diseases that lack treatment options.

SOURCE T-MAXIMUM PHARMACEUTICAL