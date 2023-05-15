THE SECOND CITY ANNOUNCES DARYL MINTZ AS CHIEF FINANCIAL AND STRATEGY OFFICER

CHICAGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second City, the world's leading improv-based comedy entertainment and education institution, announced today that Daryl Mintz, has joined the company's leadership team as Chief Financial and Strategy Officer. Daryl brings more than 25 years of experience in financial planning, accounting, and strategic business development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Daryl to our team. Daryl is a proven CFO with a track record of delivering results and creating enterprise value at creative and IP-driven organizations. His exceptional financial knowledge and strategic acumen will help drive our next phase of growth at The Second City," said The Second City CEO, Ed Wells.

Immediately prior to joining The Second City, Daryl was the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer (CFAO) of Robin Hood Foundation, New York City's largest poverty-fighting organization. As CFAO, Daryl was responsible for the day-to-day strategic and managerial leadership of the critical infrastructure functions, and operations. Prior to Robin Hood, Daryl spent 23 years at Sesame Workshop, including twelve as its Chief Financial Officer, leading the Workshop's financial, technology, and facilities operations during a period of historic growth for the organization.

"I look forward to joining this beloved institution as we create a long-term growth plan for The Second City's continued success propelling this generation of performers and developing the next," said Daryl Mintz.

Daryl began his career in public accounting at Wiss & Company in Livingston, N.J. He is an alumnus of Rutgers University with a degree in accounting.

Mintz joins as Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, reporting to the CEO, effective immediately.

About The Second City

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improvisation and comedy. It celebrated its 63rd year in business on December 16th, 2022. The Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad and artistic home for many of the funniest performers, writers, directors, and comedic minds on the planet.

