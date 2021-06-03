The Second City Announces the Reopening of its e.t.c. Theater Stage

CHICAGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second City, the world's leader in satirical comedy, is reopening its e.t.c. stage at Piper's Alley to audiences starting tonight. The return of the e.t.c. theater with a new show, "Out of the House Party," a blend of archival sketches and improv featuring beloved and thoroughly missed cast members, advances Second City's reopening progress since welcoming audiences back to its Mainstage last month.

In-person classes resumed May 3 in the Second City Training Center, and summer camps will be available in person and online for youth ages 7–18 beginning June 14. Tickets are on sale at secondcity.com. Patrons will be able to purchase drinks with mask-friendly drinking straws at performances.

Since reopening for live performances last month, the Mainstage show, "Happy to Be Here," has consistently sold out, even as capacity limits climb with the easing of COVID-19 protocols. Tickets for both shows are available online through the end of the year. A traditional revue is expected to be in progress by the end of the summer.

"The Second City e.t.c. has always been an intimate place to come and share a laugh," said Parisa Jalili, chief operating officer, The Second City. "Being able to welcome audiences back to this space feels like a tremendous homage to all the talent that has developed on this stage."

To satiate audiences' thirst for comedy during the pandemic, The Second City moved its Training Center classes online and produced a weekly "Happy Hour" show on a streaming platform. Virtual options for Training Center classes and summer camps will continue to be offered.

"We're excited to welcome audiences to additional stages," said Jon Carr, executive producer. "Having performances on the e.t.c. stage brings us one step closer to the diversity of offerings that our audience has come to expect and enjoy."

About The Second City

The Second City opened in December 1959 and has become one of the world's most influential and prolific comedy theatres. Second City has been the starting point for award-winning actors and directors including Bill Murray, Gilda Radner, John Candy, Catherine O'Hara, John Belushi, Eugene Levy, Mike Myers, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Sam Richardson, Chris Farley, Steven Yeun, Amber Ruffin, Suzy Nakamura, and Stephen Colbert, among many others.

