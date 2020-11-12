The Second City Livestreaming and Kicking with New Shows Through 2020

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter is coming, and live theaters are still on lockdown. Cheer up! You can still laugh yourself out of this relentless year into the next one with hours and hours of live and on-demand comedy from The Second City on streaming platform TIXR.com.

Mark your calendars and tell your friends, because after all we've been through, who wants to laugh alone? America's premier improv and sketch comedy theater is rolling out new content each week until the end of the year. Original livestreamed shows are available for $15 per household with on-demand prerecorded episodes available for $10 on TIXR.com.

The Second City's Happy Hour has been extended with eight more livestreamed shows, including some early countdown fun on New Year's Eve. Hosted by Carisa Barreca, each episode brings audience members into the action with a hilarious cocktail of interactive games, free-flowing chat, special surprise guests, music, sketch comedy, and improv that'll have you howling so hard, you won't even remember what never-ending year we're living in! Happy Hour is every Thursday (except Thanksgiving) at 7 p.m. CST, with matinees at 3 p.m. on November 25 and a special holiday themed show December 17. (Ages 18 & older recommended.)

Announcing Black and White News: The Plan – Everybody's got somethin' to say. Pick a side as The Second City's BIPOC comedians weigh in on everything from scientists vs. flat Earthers and Christians vs. astrologers to herd immunity vs. quarantiners. We're talking about the BIG issues that matter, with special guests – White people! So, put your tight jeans on – it's supposed to be uncomfortable! Come give your opinions a workout with verbal aerobics from a Black perspective and virtually laugh your head off. Even you, Karen. Featuring comedians Terrence Carey and Atra Asdou, The Plan debuts Wednesday, November 25 at 7 p.m. CST, and subsequent Wednesdays through December 30. (Ages 18 & older recommended.)

The Really Awesome Improv Show – This all-bets-are-off, family-friendly "funsploration" is 100% powered by kids' suggestions to create high-energy, improvisational silliness. Celebrating more than 10 years of performances at The Second City Hollywood, RAIS has been named "Best Kids Show" by Los Angeles Magazine. For the first time ever, you don't have to be in L.A. to get in on the fun, because our cast of comedians is coming into your home online. There are so many ways to help us fuel up our comedy car. Want to be part of the show? Volunteer! Want your artwork featured? Submit a drawing to us online. Each episode, we'll teach an improv game that kids can play at home with family and friends. RAIS is every Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. CST starting November 28. Can't join live? You can watch on-demand, too.

About The Second City

Since opening its doors over 60 years ago, The Second City has grown to become the world's premier comedy brand, focused on the mission of entertaining, inspiring, and transforming through courageous comedy. Renowned for its legendary theaters in Chicago, Toronto and Hollywood, alumni of The Second City's stages, touring companies, theatrical productions, and Emmy-winning iconic TV show SCTV include some of the biggest and most beloved names in entertainment. The Second City shares its unique approach to interactive entertainment and education through a multitude of in-person and digital programming, reaching 11,000 students of improvisational-based arts and The Second City Film School annually, as well as to over 600 Fortune 1000 companies. The comedic empire continues to push new boundaries across a variety of platforms, allowing audiences worldwide to experience The Second City's wholly unique approach to laughter.

About TIXR

TIXR is the exclusive ticketing and monetization platform for some of the best-known venues, destination hospitality festivals, nightlife mega-clubs, pop culture "cons", attractions and many other event verticals. Click for more info on TIXR (Live IRL Events) and TIXR Play (Livestream & Video).

