The Second City's Happy Hour Kicks Off Brand-New Laughs Online

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Working from home? Homeschooling the kids? Living inside a bubble? You need an escape. Unwind with The Second City's Happy Hour, a new weekly virtual show that features the renown improv comedy theater's stellar talent of today shaken up with fabulously funny alumni streaming live via Tixr.com . Each episode brings audience members into the action with a hilarious cocktail of interactive games, free-flowing chat, special surprise guests, music, sketch comedy, and improv that'll have you howling so hard, you won't even remember what never-ending year we're living in!

"Second City is ramping up to launch a slate of new digital entertainment, the creative visions of our exceptionally talented community. Happy Hour is just the beginning, as we look forward to producing live, digital, and interactive projects that support our artists and bring laughter to audiences all around the world," says interim Executive Producer Anthony LeBlanc.

Happy Hour was co-created by Second City alumni Carisa Barreca and Carly Heffernan, who serve as showrunners. Barreca, who also hosts, is joined this season by a rotating lineup of regulars, including Alex Bellisle, E.J. Cameron, Jesse Case, Sayjal Joshi, Evan Mills, Adam Schreck, and Rashawn Nadine Scott.

Happy Hour streams Thursday nights at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are $15 per household and can be purchased at Tixr.com . The next episode streams live October 1. If you miss each Thursday's live episode, an edited version will be available for digital purchase the following Wednesday for $7, also at Tixr.com .

The production team includes LeBlanc, Steve Johnston (President), Parisa Jalili (Chief Operating Officer), Elizabeth Howard (VP of Production), and Kyle Anderson (Technical Director).

Happy Hour is the latest innovation from The Second City. A full lineup of online classes for every level of experience, as well as custom virtual entertainment and professional development experiences, are offered seven days a week. Look for additional announcements regarding streamed original entertainment this fall.

For more information, visit secondcity.com.

Press Contact: Shawn Taylor/Pier Scott

Treetop Consulting

[email protected] (312) 371-6260

[email protected] (314) 737-8020

SOURCE The Second City