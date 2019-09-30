The second edition of the Woodrise International Congress opens today in Quebec City

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - In Quebec City, September 30 - October 4, 2019, FPInnovations (Canada) and the FCBA Technological Institute (France) are pleased to host the Woodrise 2019 congress, dedicated to the construction of mid-rise and tall wood buildings. The congress brings together nearly 1,000 participants and exhibitors from some twenty countries to share the latest developments and discover the most recent advances in wood construction around the world.

The congress was launched with the opening address by Jean-François Lépine, master of ceremonies, who earned renown as a journalist and international correspondent before becoming the Director of Quebec's representations in China. In attendance were Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks (Quebec); Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (British Columbia); Christyne Tremblay, Deputy Minister, Natural Resources Canada; Stéphane Renou, President and CEO of FPInnovations; Christophe Mathieu, Executive Director of the FCBA Technology Institute; and many partners, industry members and international delegates.

Under the theme Building our cities for future generations, the Woodrise 2019 congress is focusing on positioning wood as an alternative building material that reduces the urban environmental footprint through carbon sequestration and substitution of high-carbon materials as well as on promoting international alliances and collaborations that are essential for wood to contribute to the fight against climate change around the world. The first edition of Woodrise was held in Bordeaux, France, in 2017.

"FPInnovations is proud to be part of an event of Woodrise 2019's scale that brings together international stakeholders to share their science and pool their knowledge in order to promote wood in construction and in the built environment of tomorrow. Woodrise 2019 demonstrates the global interest and urgency for major changes in the way we think about our impact on the environment, with a clear objective to reduce the environmental footprint of the construction sector, while providing an optimal living environment for future generations."

Stéphane Renou, President and Chief Executive Officer, FPInnovations

"The FCBA Institute of Technology is very honoured to welcome this second edition of Woodrise to Quebec City, following our contribution to the success of the first edition in Bordeaux in 2017. Innovation in the wood construction sector continues to be a priority for this fast-growing sector and we are honoured to be able to actively contribute to it with our international partners. I am personally delighted to see that the Woodrise dynamic is growing, thanks to FPInnovations, which has organized this second edition so very efficiently and effectively. Long live Woodrise!"

Christophe Mathieu, Executive Director, FCBA Technology Institute

About FPInnovations

FPInnovations is a not-for-profit world leader that specializes in the creation of scientific solutions in support of the Canadian forest sector's global competitiveness and responds to the priority needs of its industry members and government partners. It is ideally positioned to perform research, innovate, and deliver state-of-the-art solutions for every area of the sector's value chain, from forest operations to consumer and industrial products. FPInnovations' R&D laboratories are located in Quebec City, Montreal, and Vancouver, and it has technology transfer offices across Canada. More information about FPInnovations may be found online at www.fpinnovations.ca.

About FCBA

The mission of the FCBA industrial technical centre is to promote technical progress, help improve performance and guarantee quality within the strategic forest-wood industry. FCBA's scope includes all of the national strategic forest and wood sectors: forestry, pulp, logging, sawmills, carpentry, woodwork, framework, wood panelling, furniture, packaging, and various wood products. It also works with suppliers in these sectors. Its 350 experts work in 25,000 m² of laboratories located in Champs-sur-Marne (part of the sustainable city cluster), Bordeaux, Grenoble, Cestas, Charrey-sur-Saône, Nantes, and Limoges, where they carry out research, innovation, testing, certification, consultancy, training, and standardization missions. It is one of the three largest forest and wood technology centres in the world. FBCA values scientific excellence and human relations.

