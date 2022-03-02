The Second Home (Sky Link) Plan Released, Asian Iron Man Streaks into Space

The Core Journey Rocket which is capable of carrying 500-700 kilogram satellite will start to launch one after another. She said that the rocket delivery will gradually become routine. As the cost continues to decrease, it will become the "space express" for most people to choose, convenient to both carry passengers and deliver objects. Of course, the primary task is to carry its own "Sky Link" satellite and complete the constellation network step by step so as to lay infrastructure for the follow-up space communication of the Second Home.

In terms of the satellite constellation business segment, the company has also formulated a comprehensive plan. It will complete the first constellation network--the "Sky Link" constellation within five years. The first phase is expected to launch 60 constellations while conducting the earth space operations. It will provide consumers with various services, ranging from communications, remote sensing, to mapping, among other multiple commercial services.

Yu Min mentioned that the construction and arrangement of biological life sciences also consider exploring technologies to enable interplanetary production and life. The research team aims to apply the brain-computer interface and other cutting-edge technologies to the ecological construction of the Mars base. The launch will become more frequent driven by the growing R&D team, improving technologies and pouring funds. On top of that, with ideal lifting capacity to carry satellites, it is also able to undertake global launch missions. The company stands ready to cooperate with global commercial partners interested in deep space exploration, providing constellation bionic design and customized satellites for companies or individuals. Right now the company has reached orders with many companies in Southeast Asia and the orders are expected to increase exponentially in the next 5-10 years. The diverse cooperation will considerably facilitate the deep space exploration.

There is now a growing consensus that human being needs to become a multiplanetary species living in a multi-planet, creating more resources and possibilities for their living space. Similar to the Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, "Asian Iron Man" also offers manned space travel services. Visitors to space travel can book tickets for the "Second Home" ship and choose their seats in advance. The interstellar travel will gradually provide more diverse options for consumers while the pouring interstellar travelers also showcases the booming commercial aerospace era is really coming.

Yu Min said that the "Second Home Plan" proposed by the whole team is to make life multi-planetary, so that the human civilization spreads to the space. Mao Kun Technology Company is regarded by most of partners as the China's version of SPACE-X. Yu Min said that more private enterprises are involved in deep space exploration thanks to the right times and booming market. Cooperating with outstanding partners, choosing advanced technology and leveraging the high-quality manufacturing, we can definitely accelerate the commercial aerospace staff's interplanetary dreams, creating a sustainable, peaceful and prosperous future space.

