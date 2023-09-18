CHENZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 15 to 17, the second Hunan Tourism Development Conference (the "Conference") was held in Chenzhou City. The Conference consisted of 3 main activities, namely observation of key cultural and tourism projects, opening ceremony and cultural tourism promotion meeting, and tourism industry development promotion meeting, as well as the second Hunan Intangible Cultural Heritage Expo, 2023 Hunan Cultural Tourism Industry Expo, and other supporting events.

The Second Hunan Tourism Development Conference kicked off in Chenzhou.

Chenzhou, the "southern gate" of Hunan Province, is adjacent to the Greater Bay Area. It is linked to the Area by rivers and mountains, cultural bond and economic integration. Among the top 6 of "the 20 most popular scenic spots in Hunan by tourists from the Greater Bay Area", 4 sit in Chenzhou. The misty Xiaodong River, the Yangtian Lake Prairie known for the sea of clouds and sunrise, the "half a quilt" story happening in Shazhou Village, Rucheng, etc., according to the Publicity Department of Chenzhou Municipality.

This year has seen the city launch 28 key cultural and tourism projects and 93 sub-projects, with planned annual investment up to 11.156 billion yuan. Chenzhou is working hard on in-depth cooperation and exchanges with the Greater Bay Area on cultural tourism, to jointly promote common prosperity and high-quality development of the cultural tourism industry of the two provinces.

The three-day Conference attracted many citizens and tourists. According to statistics, during the three days, retail transaction of on-site tourism projects reached 51 million yuan, the total transaction of the 3 on-site theme ordering meetings was 395 million yuan, and the intended contract transaction was 150 million yuan.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442247

Caption: The Second Hunan Tourism Development Conference kicked off in Chenzhou.

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Chenzhou Municipality