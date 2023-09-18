The Second Hunan Tourism Development Conference Kicked Off in Chenzhou

News provided by

The Publicity Department of Chenzhou Municipality

18 Sep, 2023, 11:10 ET

CHENZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 15 to 17, the second Hunan Tourism Development Conference (the "Conference") was held in Chenzhou City. The Conference consisted of 3 main activities, namely observation of key cultural and tourism projects, opening ceremony and cultural tourism promotion meeting, and tourism industry development promotion meeting, as well as the second Hunan Intangible Cultural Heritage Expo, 2023 Hunan Cultural Tourism Industry Expo, and other supporting events.  

Continue Reading
The Second Hunan Tourism Development Conference kicked off in Chenzhou.
The Second Hunan Tourism Development Conference kicked off in Chenzhou.

Chenzhou, the "southern gate" of Hunan Province, is adjacent to the Greater Bay Area. It is linked to the Area by rivers and mountains, cultural bond and economic integration. Among the top 6 of "the 20 most popular scenic spots in Hunan by tourists from the Greater Bay Area", 4 sit in Chenzhou. The misty Xiaodong River, the Yangtian Lake Prairie known for the sea of clouds and sunrise, the "half a quilt" story happening in Shazhou Village, Rucheng, etc., according to the Publicity Department of Chenzhou Municipality.

This year has seen the city launch 28 key cultural and tourism projects and 93 sub-projects, with planned annual investment up to 11.156 billion yuan. Chenzhou is working hard on in-depth cooperation and exchanges with the Greater Bay Area on cultural tourism, to jointly promote common prosperity and high-quality development of the cultural tourism industry of the two provinces.

The three-day Conference attracted many citizens and tourists. According to statistics, during the three days, retail transaction of on-site tourism projects reached 51 million yuan, the total transaction of the 3 on-site theme ordering meetings was 395 million yuan, and the intended contract transaction was 150 million yuan.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442247 

Caption: The Second Hunan Tourism Development Conference kicked off in Chenzhou.

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Chenzhou Municipality

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.