The Second National Rally to Prevent Suicide on the Steps of the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With 129 Americans dying by suicide every day, and the suicide cost to America estimated to be $93.5 billion each year (Shepard et al, SLTB, 2016), the National Council for Suicide Prevention (NCSP) along with several leading national health and veterans organizations plan to stand with an estimated 1,000 citizens and youth calling for Congress and the President to make suicide prevention a public health priority.

Members of Congress, mental health and suicide prevention experts, veterans, survivors and those with lived experience will be speaking at the Rally emceed by The Food Network's Melissa d'Arabian.

"It's not acceptable that we are losing over 47,000 lives a year to suicide in this country," said Dr. Dan Reidenberg, Managing Director, NCSP. "The voices of youth, parents, veterans and experts will be clear that the time is not to prevent suicide and for all to come together to save more lives."

Between 1999 and 2016 there was a 30% increase in suicides in the US with more than 650,000 lives lost and an estimated 15 million more attempts. Current data indicates increases in middle-age adult suicides and in youth (ages 5-14) suicides reaching a 40 year high, compounded by 20 veteran suicides every day and additional active duty military suicides daily.

The second National Rally to Prevent Suicide will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 11th, at the Reflecting Pool on the steps of Capitol Hill . Everyone is welcome to attend the Rally to Prevent Suicide (www.rallytopreventsuicide.org; #rallytopreventsuicide) and show their support for improving the mental health of all Americans and preventing the tragedy of suicide.

"With one American dying by suicide every 11 minutes, it is long overdue that we make suicide prevention a national priority," said Bob Gebbia, CEO of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. "Events like the Rally to Prevent Suicide provide an opportunity to showcase what is working to prevent this tragic loss of life, while recognizing the need for increased federal investment in the research, programs and services that will help save lives."

National Council for Suicide Prevention

Suicide is a national public health crisis. The National Council for Suicide Prevention, a national coalition of seven leading nonprofits working to end suicide in the United States, works to advance suicide prevention through leadership, advocacy, and acting as a collective voice for those impacted by suicide.

Rally Sponsors and Partners

• American Association of Suicidology • American Foundation for Suicide Prevention • Behavioral Health Link • Crisis Text Line • Educational Development Center, Inc. • Recovery International • Samaritans USA • Suicide Awareness Voices of Education • The American Psychological Association • The Cohen Veterans Network • The Jason Foundation • The Jed Foundation (JED) • The Trevor Project • To Write Love On Her Arms • Vibrant Emotional Health



