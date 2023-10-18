The Second Round of Communities in Charge Funding Will Open Early November!

News provided by

CALSTART Inc

18 Oct, 2023, 14:30 ET

This California light-duty electric vehicle charging infrastructure incentives project will offer $38 million in funding for the deployment of Level 2 charging stations. 

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Communities in Charge Project, implemented by CALSTART, has announced dates for its second round of funding since its launch earlier this year. The project is funded by the California Energy Commission's Clean Transportation Program, and is supported in partnership with GRID Alternatives and Tetra Tech.  

Beginning at 9 a.m. Pacific Time on November 7, 2023, and continuing through 5 p.m. Pacific Time on December 22, 2023, applicants can apply for their share of up to $38 million in incentives. Applicants will be able to submit their application documents through an online Incentive Processing Center during the application period. Once the funding lane closes, the project team will review applications and notify awarded recipients. 

Incentives are open to a wide variety of project sites like schools, health care centers, local businesses, and communities. Projects able to show a high degree of readiness and those located within disadvantaged or low-income communities will be prioritized for incentives.  

Prospective applicants are encouraged to view the supporting documents on the Resources section of the Communities in Charge website to learn more about the application process. A virtual workshop will be held on October 19, 2023, to give important updates about the incentives opportunity.  

"We are thrilled to open the funding opportunity once again to communities across California. We hope that the increase in funding will attract a new wave of applicants," said Geoff Cook, Clean Fuels and Infrastructure, Deputy Director, CALSTART.  

Visit the Communities in Charge website to learn more, and can contact Communities in Charge at [email protected] to ask questions. 

About Communities in Charge 

Communities in Charge is California's market-accelerating, light-duty electric vehicle (EV) charging incentive project funded by the California Energy Commission's Clean Transportation Program, administered by CALSTART, and supported in partnership with GRID Alternatives and Tetra Tech. Communities in Charge is designed to transform EV accessibility, rapidly catalyze new markets, and swiftly deploy Level 2 EV charging stations. 

SOURCE CALSTART Inc

Also from this source

CALSTART Begins Work on Plan for Zero-Emission Corridor Along Eastern Seaboard

CALSTART Begins Work on Plan for Zero-Emission Corridor Along Eastern Seaboard

CALSTART, a mission-oriented industry nonprofit organization, announced today the launch of a groundbreaking project to guide investment in...
California Energy Project Announces Dates to Apply for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Public Charging Infrastructure Incentives

California Energy Project Announces Dates to Apply for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Public Charging Infrastructure Incentives

The EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles Project's Public Charging funding lane will begin accepting applications at 9 a.m. Pacific Time on October 19,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.