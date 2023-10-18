The Second Round of Communities in Charge Funding Will Open Early November!

This California light-duty electric vehicle charging infrastructure incentives project will offer $38 million in funding for the deployment of Level 2 charging stations.

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Communities in Charge Project, implemented by CALSTART , has announced dates for its second round of funding since its launch earlier this year. The project is funded by the California Energy Commission's Clean Transportation Program, and is supported in partnership with GRID Alternatives and Tetra Tech.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Pacific Time on November 7, 2023, and continuing through 5 p.m. Pacific Time on December 22, 2023, applicants can apply for their share of up to $38 million in incentives. Applicants will be able to submit their application documents through an online Incentive Processing Center during the application period. Once the funding lane closes, the project team will review applications and notify awarded recipients.

Incentives are open to a wide variety of project sites like schools, health care centers, local businesses, and communities. Projects able to show a high degree of readiness and those located within disadvantaged or low-income communities will be prioritized for incentives.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to view the supporting documents on the Resources section of the Communities in Charge website to learn more about the application process. A virtual workshop will be held on October 19, 2023, to give important updates about the incentives opportunity.

"We are thrilled to open the funding opportunity once again to communities across California. We hope that the increase in funding will attract a new wave of applicants," said Geoff Cook, Clean Fuels and Infrastructure, Deputy Director, CALSTART.

Visit the Communities in Charge website to learn more, and can contact Communities in Charge at [email protected] to ask questions.

About Communities in Charge

Communities in Charge is California's market-accelerating, light-duty electric vehicle (EV) charging incentive project funded by the California Energy Commission's Clean Transportation Program, administered by CALSTART, and supported in partnership with GRID Alternatives and Tetra Tech. Communities in Charge is designed to transform EV accessibility, rapidly catalyze new markets, and swiftly deploy Level 2 EV charging stations.

