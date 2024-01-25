The Second Round of the Evony & Napoleon Collaboration Is Coming

News provided by

Top Games Inc.

25 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 26, 2024, the second round of collaboration between the MMO war-strategy game Evony: The King's Return, distributed by Top Games Inc., and the movie "Napoleon", produced by Apple Original Films and distributed by Sony Pictures, will be launched. This round of Evony & Napoleon collaboration will continue the theme set by the first round and will bring different experiences to players.

Collaboration Trailer: https://youtu.be/AIVMb6Fxdk8

The Second Round of Evony and Napoleon Collaboration
Highlights of the Second Round of the Evony & Napoleon Collaboration:

  • Return of Popular Events: The second round will see a return of several popular events from the initial collaboration. This will provide a fresh opportunity for players who missed these events in the first round to participate and enjoy.
  • Historical Generals from the Napoleonic Era: Players will have a chance to obtain significant historical general(s) from the Napoleonic period and immerse themselves in that era's strategic brilliance and military tactics by experiencing flexible gameplay about generals.
  • Napoleon's Conquests in Evony: Players will continue to trace Napoleon's journey in Evony, follow other remaining battles he engaged in, and will have a chance to explore this intriguing period of history.
  • French Civilization Elements: This update will also introduce various elements of French civilization during the Napoleonic era, including the new Ideal Land Ornament in Evony, enriching the game's historical and cultural depth.

Players are encouraged to follow Evony's official Facebook, X, and other social media channels for more details and the latest news, promising an engaging and educational journey through history.

Evony: The King's Return - A Multifaceted Adventure:

Since its launch in 2016, Evony has attracted more than 200 million players worldwide, covering 26 languages and reaching over 150 countries. As a free-to-play strategy game, it offers a wide range of activities from puzzle-solving and construction building to relic exploration, resource gathering, city development, recruiting generals, and participating in large-scale battles.

About Apple Original Films' Action Epic film Napoleon

Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar®-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

Directed by Ridley Scott. Written by David Scarpa. Produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Mark Huffam and Joaquin Phoenix. Executive Producers are Raymond Kirk, Aidan Elliott and MichaelPruss. The film also stars Vanessa Kirby.

