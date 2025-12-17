The Second Silk Fashion Gala Opens at China National Silk Museum

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 12, the second Silk Fashion Gala opened at the China National Silk Museum in Hangzhou, bringing together over 200 participants from the fashion, textile, and cultural sectors, including representatives from more than ten countries such as Poland, Türkiye, Mexico, and the United States.

Fashion show

This year's Gala showcased the dialogue between tradition and contemporary fashion through events including the NSM Art Salon, the China–Italy Fashion Art Appointment show, and the opening of Locality and Reproduction: The 4th Biennale of Natural Dyes, accompanied by an international symposium and workshops.

At the Art Salon, six experts in art, design, costume studies, and cultural research discussed how traditional craftsmanship can be reimagined through functional innovation and contemporary design.

The China–Italy Fashion Art Appointment was a Gala highlight ahead of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Co‑organized by the China National Silk Museum and Zhejiang Sci‑Tech University, it featured 32 young designers from China and Italy who transformed textile heritage into modern fashion. Over 70 original designs were showcased on the runway, reflecting the creative vitality of Sino‑Italian collaboration.

Since last year, the museum has actively invited Chinese and international designers to co-create contemporary designs inspired by its collections, successfully launching initiatives such as the China–France and China–Brazil Fashion Art Appointments. At the opening ceremony, Deputy Director Zhang Chengming announced the inspiration source for the 2026 edition.

As one of the museum's flagship exhibition brands, the Natural Dyes Biennale this year focuses on "Locality and Reproduction," exploring how traditional dyeing techniques are reinterpreted within diverse regional and cultural contexts. The exhibition presents 104 works by nearly 130 artists and researchers from over ten countries. Alongside the exhibition, an international academic symposium and hands-on dye workshops are also held.

The opening ceremony highlighted social collaboration and industry integration. The museum signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Jinsanta, a heritage silk brand, to promote the creative revitalization of silk traditions, and signed memoranda with leading embroidery and textile masters to expand its overseas intangible cultural heritage program.

Launched in 2024, the Silk Fashion Gala promotes innovation in Zhejiang's silk industry, advances sericulture and craftsmanship, and fosters contemporary silk fashion that blends Chinese culture with global vision.

SOURCE China National Silk Museum