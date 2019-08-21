The Secret Behind Norti Nutrition's Good-For-You Chocolate Bars

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian-based Norti Nutrition has released their specialty line of gut-healthy chocolate bars to the United States market, setting themselves apart from health and wellness competitors with the quality and care that goes into their products.

Norti Norti

Norti's chocolate bars are enriched with both pre and probiotics, to help create healthy gut bacteria. Probiotics are the helpful bacteria and yeast that make up the human microbiome, or gut environment. The health and diversity of these good bacteria play a major role in the overall health of the entire body. There are many different strains of probiotics, each from a different origin, performing a different function. A few common types of probiotics are: Bacillus, Bifidobacterium, Enterococcus, and Lactobacillus.

Norti's products are particularly special, not only because they want to revolutionize healthy snacking, but also because they're picky about where they source their probiotics.

Most types of edible probiotic supplements are fermentation-based; they have to be refrigerated to keep the bacteria cultures alive and active. Norti uses soil-based probiotics. Soil-based probiotics naturally occur in nutrient-dense earth, and unlike other probiotic strains they are shelf stable, and activate when they enter the gut. Soil-based probiotics are also more acid resistant, so they will make it all the way through to the intestines, delivering the greatest amount of nutrients to the rest of the body.

Prebiotics are food for probiotics. They feed the probiotic cultures that we want to keep alive and happy in our microbiome. Prebiotics are found in a variety of healthy foods like bananas, oats, whole grains, and now - chocolate!

Norti's chocolate bars contain both probiotics that activate in the gut, adding to the good bacteria, and prebiotics to feed the good bacteria already living in the microbiome.

A diverse microbiome (lots of different probiotic cultures) can help prevent, and in some cases treat, food allergies, and seasonal allergies. And maintaining a healthy microbiome is important for preventing certain types of autoimmune disorders. Probiotics can help keep the immune system working at full capacity. This is especially true of soil based probiotics, which have been present in the human diet for all of human history - until now. So much of modern snack food is both lacking in probiotic cultures, and harmful to existing gut bacteria, making the microbiome inhospitable. Fortunately, Norti makes chocolate bars for people who love their gut bacteria as much as they love chocolate!

"Eat Norti, Feel Good!" is more than just a motto, says Norti's Greg Lane. The welling of the microbiome has a significant effect on our moods, and mental wellness. Disruptions in the normal function in our gut bacteria can lower energy levels and be a major trigger for anxiety and depression. So the Brain-to-Gut relationship goes both ways.

High anxiety causes higher levels of cortisol in the body, which tells the stomach to produce more acid. In the long term, high levels of stomach acid can deplete healthy gut bacteria, weakening the immune system.

Conversely, most of the serotonin in the brain is produced in the gut. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter, it carries messages across the brain. Though serotonin's function in the brain is complicated, and ranges from aiding in memory retention to muscle function, it is best known for helping people to feel "happiness."

Healthy gut helps keep entire body healthy, from mood, to immune system. Norti's chocolate bars are a treat that helps you treat your gut well by enriching your diet pre and probiotics - all while eating chocolate.

Please direct inquiries to:

Emma Miller 561-299-6867

220332@email4pr.com

SOURCE Norti