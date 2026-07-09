The Secret Ingredients Behind America's Most Decorated Cuban Sandwich Shop

How Ambassador Foods helped Sanguich earn five Michelin Bib Gourmand awards.

MIAMI, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk into Sanguich de Miami and you'll notice something most Cuban sandwich shops don't have: a sense of intention, sophistication and unlimited potential.

Nothing is accidental, and nothing is compromised. That's why Sanguich has earned the Michelin Bib Gourmand designation five consecutive years, making it the most decorated Cuban sandwich shop in America.

Sanguich Founders teamed up with Ambassador Foods

The bread is baked to a specific shape and dimension. The pork is marinated for seven days. The pickles and mustard are made in-house. Even the cheese was chosen ruthlessly, with blind testing and no loyalty to brand names or price points.

"We didn't know anything about cheese when we started," said co-founder Daniel Figueredo. "We had to experience the flavor profiles, the melting factor, and how different cheeses interacted with the other ingredients. After a lot of testing, there was a clear winner. It was the most expensive cheese that we tried, and I didn't care. I wasn't going to make great ham and then mess it up with cheap cheese."

Their selection of Ammerlander Swiss has led to a fruitful, eight-year partnership with Ambassador Foods, which handles the marketing of all cheese imported from Germany under the Ammerlander Brand.

As Sanguich looks to expand outside South Florida, and even scale nationally, Figueredo believes that Ambassador will continue to be an essential part of their success.

"You can't scale without consistency," he said. "But consistency at scale is hard. It requires supplier relationships that hold up under pressure, at volume, without compromising quality. And you need channel partners who understand that they aren't just delivering a product, they're delivering an important ingredient in something that has Michelin awards attached to it. Ambassador gets that. When you really need them, they're there," he says. "They've been proving that over the course of many years."

About Ambassador

Ambassador Foods is a Hollywood-Florida based specialty food company with a category-busting, Channel Ambassador business model. The company's contrarian approach combines the network of a broadline distributor with the marketing savvy of the best brokers, the smarts of a consultancy and the buy-in of a wholesaler. For more information, visit ambassadorfoods.net. Email Contact: [email protected]

About Sanguich

Sanguich de Miami is a Cuban sandwich restaurant company founded by Daniel Figueredo and Rosa Romero in 2017. What started as a shipping container conversion in Little Havana has since expanded to five Miami locations with four more in the pipeline. For more information, visit sanguich.com. Email Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Opher Yunger, Chief Operating Officer

Ambassador Foods, 4018 Sheridan St. Hollywood, FL 33021

Phone: 954-399-8699

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ambassador Foods