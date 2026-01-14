The "Secret Sauce" Protecting the Internet is Now Securing AI: ActiveFence is now Alice

Alice already protects 3 billion people on social networks and 7 of the 10 largest AI foundation models

After nearly a decade protecting users, the company is stepping forward to secure AI-powered interactions

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest social platforms and enterprises have relied on ActiveFence as their partner for the past eight years to keep their platforms and users safe. Today, that company, ActiveFence, is stepping forward as Alice, revealing its role as the foundational safety and security layer for many of the world's most widely used online platforms.

For nearly a decade, Alice has been protecting over 3 billion people and 7 of the world's 10 largest AI foundation models, working with clients and partners such as Amazon, TikTok, Nvidia, Cohere, and Black Forest Labs. Whether playing Amazon Games, utilizing AI applications that generate sound, text, or video, or simply posting and scrolling on TikTok, users are safeguarded by a trusted partner, deliberately brought in to strengthen and ensure security across these platforms, anytime and anywhere.

"We've spent eight years learning exactly how humans can abuse tech at the scale of billions. We've tracked how harm emerges, mutates, and spreads across every major social network," said Noam Schwartz, CEO and Co-founder of Alice. "Today, that intelligence is the most valuable asset in AI security and safety. You cannot secure a model with code alone; you need to understand the human malice it will face. Alice is the the safety layer for all communicative tech"

Alice is the safety backbone for what it calls Communicative Tech- systems that enable people to connect, create, and collaborate, whether with one another or with machines. As AI becomes embedded across every industry, enterprises are forced to build, launch, and safeguard these systems simultaneously.

For nearly a decade, it has operated in the trenches of the internet's most complex and hostile environments, developing the intelligence required to protect communication at global scale.

That intelligence powers Rabbit Hole, The World's Most Powerful adversarial intelligence engine. Built on years of real-world intelligence work by global experts across cultures and languages, Rabbit Hole continuously collects and analyzes billions of adversarial data points- from child exploitation and fraud to prompt-injection attacks and violent extremism. This intelligence is backed by over a decade of 24/7 threat monitoring in live environments.

At its core, Rabbit Hole is a proprietary engine shaped by years of research, continuous cross-cultural expert analysis, and unparalleled exposure to real-world harmful and manipulative behavior.

Alice introduces a suite of solutions that provide a unified safety layer across three core protection pillars:

Weaponized AI: Defending platforms against bad actors by detecting and mitigating scams, deepfakes and manipulation, using intelligence grounded in how real-world abuse actually operates. Interaction Security: Applying context-aware, real-time guardrails and Red teaming to harden AI systems against misuse and jailbreak attempts across user interactions. Model Integrity: Continuously evaluating and governing model behavior to ensure outputs remain safe, unbiased, and aligned with policy and compliance expectations as models and risks evolve.

Alice was built to identify risks early, strengthen systems before they are exploited, and stop harm before it reaches users. With 8 years of data, 3 billion people protected, and the trust of the world's leading AI labs, Alice is no longer just a protector of social media. It is the security layer for the future of human-machine interaction.

About Alice

Alice is a trust, safety, and security company built for the GenAI era. For nearly a decade Alice has safeguarded communicative technologies used by 3 billion people to create, collaborate, and interact - whether with each other or with machines. Alice transforms real-world abuse signals into intelligence that secures today's leading enterprises and frontier model labs. Powered by Rabbit Hole, Alice delivers end-to-end safety and security across the AI lifecycle, from model hardening and red-teaming to runtime guardrails and ongoing drift detection.

Today, Alice supports UGC platforms, frontier model labs, and enterprises building AI applications and agents worldwide. Our role is to provide the trusted safety and security layer that lets the companies shaping the future of AI advance unafraid.

For more information, please visit www.alice.io.

