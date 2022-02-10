The Secret To Achieving Your New Year's Resolutions? Own Your Time with this Proven Method

Queue From Burned Out to Unstoppable: A Guide to Becoming Your Most Productive and Balanced Self, which debuted on Amazon February 8th and has already hit #1 bestseller in seven categories including Education & Problem Solving, Women & Business, and Stress Management. More than a lecture on time management, this book is an interactive users' guide to owning your productivity and running your schedule — instead of letting it run you.

From Burned Out to Unstoppable is a toolkit to eliminate the cluttered to-do lists and suffocating schedules. With Marqués' T.I.M.E Method, readers are equipped with a blueprint to elevate time management, prioritize balance, increase productivity, and achieve goals with ease.

"Alejandra's book has been a revelation in gaining more time in a day and being more productive and smarter with how I use it." - Alpa Makan, Amazon Review

Author Alejandra Marqués Méndez is a former criminal law professor turned founder of Your Plan A . She's the go-to Productivity and Balance Mentor for entrepreneurs and business owners. Her expertise has been featured in publications including Entrepreneur, Medium and Authority Magazine. She helps driven women worldwide create the life they desire by using their time as their most precious resource.

"People fail to achieve their goals because they underestimate the power they have on their most valuable resource: their time. From Burned Out to Unstoppable is not only about leveraging your time to make it your ally, but it's also about how to enjoy the process, find work-life balance, and get rid of the go-go-go mindset"

Charitable Proceeds: From February 8th through the 15th, 100% of proceeds will be donated to For The Love Of Cups , a 501(c)(3) organization providing educational support and advanced screenings in order to end disparities in breast cancer treatments and outcomes.

Author Alejandra Marqués is a Productivity and Balance Mentor with a background in Project Management and Criminal Law

For more information please visit: https://alejandramarques.com

