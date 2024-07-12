The Secret to Flavor: Enhancing Enjoyment with Multisensory Eating and Drinking

The World Taste & Smell Association presentation on July 30th, Multisensory Eating & Drinking Experience: What it is and How to Create it.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As children we're told not to eat with our hands. But how about our ears and our eyes? Flavor and the enjoyment of a meal is more than just taste – it's a multisensory experience.

"Flavor involves all five senses: taste, smell, sight, sound and touch. The multisensory eating and drinking experience is about creating flavors based on crossmodal correspondence, neurogastronomy and neurofoodscience. Multisensory experience can be delivered by either foods, packaging, and/or the immediate environment," says Alex Woo, founder and CEO of W2O and World Taste & Smell Association (WTSA) Board Trustee.

"Snap! Crackle! Pop!", the Rice Krispies slogan for nearly a century illustrates the appeal of sound, which has been called the forgotten flavor sense. Turn on music and a meal feels more special. One study found that playing Taylor Swift's music made Chinese takeout seem to taste better. The appeal of snack foods is enhanced by their satisfying crunch. Especially for Gen Z who have grown up with a barrage of visual stimulation, the appearance of food —and its packaging — can be a key component to flavor perception.

"For people who suffer from smell or taste disorders a multisensory approach to eating is the secret sauce to making a meal enjoyable. So many who suffer from these sensory impairments find that family meals and socializing are no longer enjoyable because they cannot smell or taste," says Stephanie Feuer, the Co-founder and Executive Director of the World Taste & Smell Association. "A crossmodal approach can ensure adequate nutrition for picky eaters and children with sensory processing issues, adults with age-related taste loss, and the millions with debilitating taste and smell loss from chemotherapy, Covid, Parkinson's and certain medications."

On July 30 at 10 AM, the World Taste & Smell Association, will present renowned flavor scientist Alex Woo discussing "Multisensory Eating & Drinking Experience: What it is and How to Create it." This online presentation will explore the neuroscience of flavor and how to use it at home. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how all five senses contribute to flavor, learn about the principles of crossmodal correspondence and neurogastronomy, and discover innovative approaches to creating multisensory eating and drinking experiences.

"When you dine at a restaurant, every detail—from the ambiance and shape of the plates to the presentation of the food, the clink of the glass, the lighting, and the weight of the cutlery—enhances your experience. We're delighted to share tools that bring these tricks of the trade from the world of hospitality to home cooks and individuals with sensory issues," says Mindy Yang, Co-founder and Chief Engagement Officer of WTSA.

About the World Taste & Smell Association (WTSA)

Founded on the principles of sensory education and support, the World Taste and Smell Association (WTSA) is a pioneering organization dedicated to uniting the world of taste and smell. Our mission is to enrich lives by enhancing sensory appreciation, health span, innovation, and support for improving quality of life globally. Comprised of scientists, sensory experts, passionate leaders of hospitality, doctors, innovators, policy makers, and advocates for people with taste and smell loss, we work collaboratively to advance our cause. Key initiatives include the annual World Taste and Smell Day on September 14, the #DeliciousForAll Culinary Challenge, and collaborative research projects with organizations like the Museum of Food and Drink (MOFAD). These efforts underscore WTSA's commitment to advancing sensory science and fostering community engagement and education. For more information, visit TasteandSmell.world.

About Alex Woo

Alex Woo is the founder and CEO of W2O, a flavor technology firm based in the United States for the past twelve years. He specializes in creating better food, with niche expertise in contemporary taste and smell neuroscience and state-of-the-art clean-label plant-based sweeteners and flavors. Alex's impressive career includes roles as Chief Science Officer, Sweeteners for Amyris and Chief Innovation Officer for Nascent. He currently serves on the science advisory board for Olfactive Bio and Advance International, in addition to his role on the board of directors for the World Taste & Smell Association. Alex's experience with industry giants like Pepsi, Kraft, Starbucks, and Wrigley has honed his ability to lead technical teams to success. He holds a PhD in Food Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison He earned PhD in Food Science from University of Wisconsin.

