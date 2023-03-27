The Secret's Out: Coast Smokes Drops a Limited Collection of Premium Hemp Products

DALLAS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast Smokes has announced an experimental and exciting new drop: an exclusive menu of premium hemp products available only at secret locations. The limited-time release includes two brand new products: organic hemp flower jars and half-gram hemp pre-rolls, available in five enticing, new flavors.

Coast Coast

Coast has become a favorite for smokers for their high-quality products and ongoing innovation, and this secret menu is no exception. The new products will be available for purchase in April at a few select spots across the country. Only the brand's Instagram community will receive insider tips about where to find the limited collection before it's gone.

"We're delighted to launch this latest product line with our community," said Donna Jenkins, Coast VP of Sales. "This premium selection was meticulously crafted to ensure that our customers have access to the very best that the industry has to offer."

The flower and pre-rolls are made from top-quality hemp, carefully cultivated and harvested to ensure maximum potency and flavor. Their glass jar encasements not only give a sleek presentation but keep the product fresh for longer. The limited collection comes in vibrant new flavors that Coasters are sure to love: Mimosa Sorbet, Berry Gelato, Sour Clementine, Pink Runtz and Cosmic Lights.

For more information about Coast, visit the site here .

About COAST: Founded in 2019, COAST is a California-grown organic smokes company offering users a guilt-free smoke break alternative. COAST brings the highest quality handcrafted hemp blends to their customers. Created with sustainability and health in mind, COAST was created to enhance your lifestyle with the aim to provide all chill and no high. We hope to see you on the moon!

Media Contact:

Coast Smokes

833-262-7802

[email protected]

SOURCE Coast