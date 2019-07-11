The Securities and Exchange Commission Announces a Distribution Fund for Investors who Held Shares of Americas Common Stock

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ATLANTA DIVISION

Securities and Exchange Commission

v.

Strebinger, Et Al.

No. 1:14-cv-03533-LMM

SUMMARY NOTICE TO AMERICAS INVESTORS

If you held shares of Americas Energy Company-AECo, formerly Trend Technology Corporation ("Americas") common stock at any time during the Recovery Period (September 9, 2009 through the Close of Trading on September 2, 2010), and suffered a loss according to the Distribution Plan you may be eligible for a Distribution Payment from the Distribution Fund.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. IF YOU SATISFY THE ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA, YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT FROM THE DISTRIBUTION FUND. THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING YOUR ELIGIBILITY.

Background

The Distribution Fund was established by the Court to distribute $4,315,640.00 in disgorgement, paid by Bruce D. Strebinger ("Strebinger") and Brent Howard Chapman ("Chapman"), and Muskateer Investments, Inc. (collectively, "Defendants") in settlement of Securities and Exchange Commission v. Strebinger, Et Al. (No. 1:14-cv-03533-LMM). The Distribution Fund is to be distributed to Americas investors harmed as a result of the Defendants' failure to disclose more than 5% ownership of Americas common stock and Strebinger and Chapman's coordination of a massive campaign to promote the stock. The Distribution Fund is intended to compensate investors who purchased Americas stock and suffered harm as a result pursuant to the Distribution Plan approved by the Court on May 28, 2019. A copy of the Distribution Plan, which contains a description of all eligibility and other conditions to participation, copies of the Distribution Plan Notice, Proof of Claim Form, and other important documents relating to the Distribution Fund can be found at: www.SECvStrebingerDistributionFund.com or the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC" or "Commission") website at www.sec.gov.

Who is Eligible?

Any person or entity that purchased or acquired Americas common stock on September 9, 2009 through the Close of Trading on September 2, 2010, may be eligible for compensation from the Distribution Fund subject to certain other eligibility limitations described in the Distribution Plan. You must submit a completed Proof of Claim Form with the necessary documentation postmarked by or, if not sent by U.S. Mail, received by the Distribution Agent no later than October 8, 2019 to be eligible to participate in the Distribution Fund.

Obtaining a Distribution Plan Notice and Proof of Claim Form

In order to be eligible for a recovery, you must submit a completed Proof of Claim Form on or before the Claims Bar Date. Detailed instructions for completing the Proof of Claim Form are included in the Distribution Plan Notice and Proof of Claim Form. A Proof of Claim Form and Distribution Plan Notice can be downloaded from the website at www.SECvStrebingerDistributionFund.com, or requested by sending an email to info@SECvStrebingerDistributionFund.com, by calling toll-free at 877-646-8204 or by writing to the address below:

SEC v. Strebinger Distribution Fund

Distribution Agent

P.O. Box 2995

Portland, OR 97208-2995

SOURCE United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia Atlanta Division

