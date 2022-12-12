The Security Bulldog Chosen for Newchip's Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program

Cybersecurity intelligence platform among top applicants selected for Newchip's online accelerator

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Security Bulldog, a machine learning powered cybersecurity intelligence platform that enables enterprises to manage their attack surfaces more effectively, was accepted into Newchip's renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries, and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.

"Newchip evaluates a diverse number of companies across all industries from around the world, selecting a small percentage to join our accelerator," says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. "This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Cybersecurity companies like The Security Bulldog can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for The Security Bulldog and believe they will do well at Newchip."

Founded in 2021, with a publicly available MVP launched in March 2022, The Security Bulldog's machine learning powered cybersecurity intelligence platform has helped numerous enterprises to manage their attack surfaces more effectively by speeding time to remediation. With the exponential growth of attack surfaces, the company's natural language processing (NLP) engine is uniquely positioned to automatically curate and organize an overwhelming firehose of content to assist cybersecurity teams in understanding threats more quickly.

"Being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator, we are excited to learn from business experts with strong track records of success; learn how to build a scalable and investable business; connect with investors throughout the globe interested in our industry; all of which will take our company to the next level," says Jeff Majka, Founder, and CEO. "Securing funding will allow the expansion of the product offering, hire a product and IT team, and confirm product-market fit to enable the company to scale rapidly."

About The Security Bulldog

The Security Bulldog is a machine learning powered cybersecurity intelligence platform that enables enterprises to manage their attack surfaces more effectively. Founded by a team of successful, experienced founders with multiple startups, equity raises, and exits, along with deep cybersecurity and machine learning expertise. The Security Bulldog's mission is to help cybersecurity teams understand threats more quickly, make better decisions, and accelerate detection and response.

To learn more and sign up for a free trial, visit our website: https://www.securitybulldog.com/

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/ .

Jeff Majka

The Security Bulldog

202-497-8333

[email protected]

SOURCE The Security Bulldog