NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019



The security paper market is projected to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2018 to USD 14.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period. Printing, circulation, and reprinting of banknotes and the growth in tourism is projected to increase the demand for passports & visas, which in turn, is driving the growth of the security paper market across the globe. However, increasing digitization acts as a roadblock in the growth of the market. E-Payment solutions are also replacing the use of cheques and banknotes. Further, the stringent laws and regulations, particularly in terms of control of the number of notes in circulation, is projected to hinder the security paper market growth in the near future.



In terms of value, the watermarks segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The watermarks segment of the security paper market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising cases of copyright infringements.



They are typically used to trace copyright infringements and for banknote authentication.Watermarks are also widely used in the paper industry.



They are increasingly used in security papers, particularly in postage stamps, currency, and other security documents.



In terms of both, value and volume, the banknotes segment is projected to lead the security paper market from 2018 to 2023.

The banknotes segment is projected to lead the security paper market from 2018 to 2023, in terms of both, value and volume.From the technological viewpoint, banknotes are the most complex as well as prestigious value security papers.



They are generally manufactured with cotton-fiber paper, polymer, or hybrid paper.This makes the banknotes robust and more resistant to wear and tear, as compared to common paper.



Nowadays, special types of polymers are used to manufacture banknotes, as they have a better shelf life than paper notes and are resistant to fire and water.To prevent counterfeiting activities, the government of each country incorporates numerous security features in a single banknote.



Watermarks, holograms, security threads, intaglio printing, and inks are some security features that are inserted in banknotes during the manufacturing process. The constant printing, circulation, and reprinting of banknotes, coupled with the rising number of cases pertaining to counterfeit notes are projected to drive the demand for security papers for banknotes.



In terms of value, the Asia Pacific security paper market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the Asia Pacific security paper market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 due to the strong demand from countries such as China and India.The demand is also driven by the growing tourism industry, which contributes to the consumption of various security documents such as, identity cards, passports, and visas.



Moreover, increasing population density and the growing cash-based economy in some countries such as India and Indonesia in the region have driven the demand for banknotes, thereby driving the security paper market growth.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the security paper market.

•By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

•By Designation: C-Level: 25%, D-Level: 35%, and Others: 40%

•By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 35%, Asia Pacific: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 15%, and



South America: 5%

The security paper market comprises major manufacturers such as Giesecke+Devrient (Germany), De La Rue plc (UK), Fedrigoni Group (Italy), Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (India), Real Casa de la Moneda (Spain), Security Paper Limited (Pakistan), Goznak (Russia), China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation (China), Drewsen Spezialpapiere GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Document Security Systems (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the security paper market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on the product type, material, end-use industry, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the security paper market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall security paper market and its segments and subsegments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



