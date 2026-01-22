The Security Reset: Why Protecting Infrastructure is Driving a New Growth Cycle

Issued on behalf of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – Western capital markets are undergoing a structural realignment as defense technology investment reached $49.1 billion in 20251, with institutional capital rotating into platforms designed to secure sovereign-grade infrastructure against quantum and AI-driven asymmetric risks. This shift follows a decisive pivot as 2026 becomes the official Year of Quantum Security2, a global initiative supported by the FBI and NIST to deploy post-quantum cryptography and responsible protection for critical systems. Leading this movement are security tech innovators, including Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (QSE) (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV), Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD), and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI).

Global defense spending is projected to exceed $3.6 trillion by 20303, prioritizing software-driven platforms that offer higher margins and long-lived contracts compared to legacy hardware. The core investment thesis remains a simple calculus: annual cybersecurity spending is forecasted to top $520 billion by 20264. Within this cycle, quantum-resilient frameworks and sovereign sanctuary infrastructure are emerging as the primary value drivers as governments mandate strict post-quantum migration roadmaps across defense, intelligence, and national systems.

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) is growing its global presence as more big institutions demand post-quantum security. The company will be joining the official Canadian Delegation at the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia this February. This major event connects QSE with government and military leaders who need to secure critical infrastructure against new quantum threats.

The company's participation reflects growing international recognition as both a thought leader and solution provider in the post-quantum security space. QSE has received substantial invitations to speak and present at leading quantum security and cybersecurity events across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, including globally recognized conferences such as the NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography Conference, RSA Conference, and World Quantum Summit. Management views these engagements as critical to advancing industry education while supporting enterprise and institutional adoption.

"Defense, government, and critical-infrastructure organizations are increasingly recognizing that the transition to post-quantum security is not theoretical - it is a practical and time-sensitive challenge," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "Our participation in the World Defense Show as part of the Canadian Delegation reflects QSE's focus on supporting informed, standards-aligned discussions around how quantum-resilient security can be implemented responsibly, interoperably, and at scale."

This momentum builds on aggressive market expansion. Through a strategic partnership with NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa, QSE has secured immediate access to Indonesia's government, financial services, and enterprise sectors. NUSA Networks, one of Indonesia's premier system integrators with over 150 major projects completed, effectively fast-tracks QSE technology into critical national infrastructure.

The technology platform is market-ready and certified. QSE holds Level 2 Certification under the CyberSecure Canada program, while the QSE Group division maintains a distributor agreement with Enzo Plus representing these technologies across 300 channel partners in Southeast Asia. The qREK Software Development Kit allows enterprises to generate quantum-resilient encryption keys backed by authentic quantum entropy, supporting AES, RSA, and NIST-recommended post-quantum algorithms on a zero-trust architecture. QSE also captures the secure communications market with QSE-Chat, a mobile application available on Apple and Google platforms for enterprise clients.

With the global post-quantum cryptography market projected to reach $17.69 billion by 2034 and backed by a recent C$2.8 million financing round, QSE is fully funded and operationally ready to execute on its global expansion roadmap throughout 2026.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced acquisition of Northern Virginia-based Altamira Technologies Corporation in a transaction valued up to $375 million. Founded in 1999, Altamira enhances Parsons' defense and intelligence portfolio by delivering advanced analytics, signals intelligence, cyber, missile warning, and space capabilities, complementing the company's strengths in all-domain technology integration and Indo-Pacific operations.

"Acquiring Altamira is a strategic accelerator for our national security growth strategy, strengthening Parsons' ability to deliver rapid and agile mission-ready, intelligence-driven solutions across the Department of War and the Intelligence Community," said Carey Smith, chair, president, and CEO of Parsons Corporation. "Altamira's advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, and analytics capabilities, plus their space-based mission solutions expand our capabilities and position us to capture a larger share of the rapidly evolving intelligence and multi-domain operations market."

Altamira's more than 600 talented employees, over 90 percent of whom hold security clearances, will be aligned to Parsons' Defense & Intelligence business unit. The company is expected to generate over $200 million of revenue in 2026 and will be accretive to Parsons' fiscal year 2026 revenue growth rate, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted earnings per share.

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced general availability of F5 AI Guardrails and F5 AI Red Team, making it the only vendor providing comprehensive end-to-end lifecycle AI runtime security with enhanced protection for AI agents. The solutions are already deployed at leading Fortune 500 enterprises globally, including highly regulated financial services and healthcare organizations, delivering model-agnostic protection with flexible deployment capabilities and real-time policy adaptation.

"Traditional enterprise governance cannot keep up with the velocity of AI," said Kunal Anand, Chief Product Officer at F5. "When policy lags adoption, you get data leaks and unpredictable model behavior. Organizations need defenses that are as dynamic as the models themselves. F5 AI Guardrails secures the traffic in real time, turning a black box into a transparent system, while F5 AI Red Team proactively finds vulnerabilities before they reach production."

AI Guardrails provides runtime protection against prompt injection and jailbreak attacks while preventing sensitive data leakage and enforcing regulatory obligations including GDPR and the EU AI Act. AI Red Team delivers automated adversarial testing powered by the industry's preeminent AI vulnerability database, adding over 10,000 new attack techniques monthly as real-world threats evolve.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) announced a strategic partnership with ARMO, creators of the open-source cloud-native security platform Kubescape, to bring full cloud and application runtime security to the Rapid7 Command Platform. The partnership delivers continuous anomaly detection and real-time threat detection and response across active cloud assets and workloads, giving security, development, and IT teams unified, threat-prioritized insight and faster response.

"By extending our exposure management leadership with runtime from ARMO, we're giving organizations clearer visibility, faster response, and better security outcomes," said Corey Thomas, CEO at Rapid7. "This is another important step in our commitment to delivering unified, open security with exposure context that enables security teams to move from reactive defense to preemptive response."

The Cloud Application Detection & Response capabilities enable teams to detect active threats in real time and correlate runtime events with misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and identity risks. Rapid7 now enables security teams to respond instantly by isolating compromised workloads or terminating malicious processes while seamlessly integrating with existing AWS, Azure, and multicloud environments.

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) announced a licensing agreement with EM Microelectronic to integrate Gen2X technology into future endpoint integrated circuits, extending RAIN RFID performance advantages across market segments. The collaboration will enhance EM Microelectronic's RAINFC dual-frequency product line, with Gen2X-enabled dual-frequency ICs expected to be commercially available in 2027.

"We are committed to enabling a broader ecosystem of product and technology providers to deliver powerful solutions to an array of market segments and use cases," said Gahan Richardson, EVP and General Manager, Impinj Business Unit. "We're thrilled to extend Gen2X performance advantages to EM Microelectronic, and we look forward to the future innovations that stem from this collaboration."

The integration will improve performance on proven RFID use cases while opening doors to new industries and segments. Impinj specializes in RAIN RFID technology that wirelessly connects billions of everyday items to business and consumer applications, enabling organizations to solve operational challenges and improve consumer experiences.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES:

1.https://www.defensenews.com/industry/2026/01/20/defense-tech-startups-had-their-best-funding-year-ever-in-2025/

2.https://thequantuminsider.com/2026/01/06/after-a-year-of-quantum-awareness-2026-becomes-the-year-of-quantum-security/

3.https://www.globalxetfs.com/articles/defense-tech-enters-2026-with-strengthening-fundamentals

4.https://cybersecurityventures.com/official-2026-cybersecurity-market-report-predictions-and-statistics/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838876/5730725/USA_News_Group_Logo.jpg