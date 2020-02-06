The Securus Foundation Announced as a Title Sponsor for The Hope Summit

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Securus Foundation is honored to announce their participation in the upcoming Hope Summit for restoring hope for returning citizens this week in Dallas, Texas. The Securus Foundation along with their CEO and President Dawn Freeman will be a title sponsor at the summit.

"One of the goals of this event is to engage candid conversation about our justice system with individuals and organizations who work in the Public Safety sector," CEO and President of The Securus Foundation, Dawn Freeman said. "Through this conversation the hope is to collectively develop solutions leading to systemic change and criminal justice reform within the State of Texas."

The Hope Summit is a pivotal overview of the present state and future plan for prison and criminal justice reform, with the added purpose of offering hope, resources and restoration to all justice involved individuals. The Securus Foundation supports the importance of this Hope Summit and the potential impact it will have throughout the community.

What: In partnership with State Rep. Carl Sherman,

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.

Where: Cedar Valley College will host the Hope Summit

In addition to The Securus Foundation, Hope Summit participants include, but not limited to, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, Texas Workforce Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez III, community advocate and author Letitia Scott-Jackson, and local pastors George Mason and Dr. Rickie Rush.

"We are privileged to work with these notable participants for such a worthy cause that is near and dear to our hearts," Freeman said. "We look forward to the summit and the community response to the call to action from these efforts."

The event will have four breakout sessions on topics ranging from career pathways and life within the justice system to support reinvestment. The purpose of the summit is to bring together community leaders and elected officials to form a plan of action to better meet the challenges of returning citizens reintegrating into society and the reform process as a whole.

The Hope Summit will take place in Building E in the Performance Hall at Cedar Valley.

To register to attend, search Eventbrite or follow: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hope-summit-tickets-80503047783 . The event is free, but tickets are limited.

About The Securus Foundation:

Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, the vision of The Securus Foundation is to modernize the reentry process to increase successful community reengagement. The Securus Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization, formed exclusively for charitable and educational purposes. The Securus Foundation's primary function is to develop, organize, and/or streamline services in conjunction with government agencies, service providers, non-profits, faith-based organizations, community partners, colleges and universities, and formerly incarcerated individuals that desire to establish or improve reentry processes to reduce recidivism across the United States. To learn more about The Securus Foundation, please visit www.thesecurusfoundation.org.

Contact:

Dawn Freeman

dfreeman@thesecurusfoundation.org

SOURCE Securus Foundation

Related Links

https://www.thesecurusfoundation.org/

