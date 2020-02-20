The Securus Foundation Facilitates the First R.E.A.L. Workshop in the State of Texas

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, The Securus Foundation facilitated the first R.E.A.L. (Reaching Self-Awareness, Empowerment, Accountability, Legacy) Workshop in the state of Texas at the Hutchins State Jail to a group of 80 male residents. The workshop was a six hour interactive session taught by an engaging group of individuals who have been impacted by the criminal justice system, including multiple people with lived experience who have made positive transformations in their lives. The workshop also included an introduction to the Exodus Planner which provides best practices for successful reintegration into the public community.

"We were thrilled to share the R.E.A.L. Workshop helpful tactics and support in our home state of Texas," CEO and President of The Securus Foundation, Dawn Freedman said. "It means so much to us to see the success that these workshops have brought other facilities across the country and have positively affected the health and morale of their residents."

What: R.E.A.L. Workshop

When: Feb. 18, 2020

Where: Hutchins State Jail, Dallas, Texas

The Securus Foundation has made sure that each R.E.A.L. Workshop is customized to the needs of the organization or the facility that they partner with. The Hutchins State Jail workshop served up to 100 participants for up to 6 hours with powerful stories from directly impacted individuals as well as engaging group discussions.

All participants of The R.E.A.L. Workshop received the REAL ExodusPlanner Workbook which is a resource created by the foundation that provides in-depth self-awareness questions that will help change unhealthy thought processes and enable a productive approach to rehabilitation.

"It really has been a privilege to partner with Hutchins State Jail to implement this workshop and resources to their residents," Freeman said. "It is extremely important to be sure that these men have the tools and information that they need to make a positive recovery and have a successful future."

Through operating best practices, The Securus Foundation continues to encourage learning and education towards reducing recidivism. For more about their efforts and the Exodus Planner visit https://exodusplanner.com. .

About The Securus Foundation:

Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, the vision of The Securus Foundation is to modernize the reentry process to increase successful community reengagement. The Securus Foundation is a non-profit organization, formed exclusively for charitable and educational purposes that include but not limited to, advancing education, relief of the poor, distressed, and underprivileged, and lessening the burdens of government. The Securus Foundation's primary function is to develop, organize, and/or streamline services in conjunction with government agencies, service providers, non-profits, faith-based organizations, community partners, colleges and universities, and formerly incarcerated individuals that desire to establish or improve reentry processes to reduce recidivism across the United States. To learn more about The Securus Foundation, please visit www.thesecurusfoundation.org.

Contact: Dawn Freeman, dfreeman@thesecurusfoundation.org

SOURCE Securus Foundation

Related Links

http://www.thesecurusfoundation.org

