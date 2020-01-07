The Securus Foundation Leads the Way by Leveraging Technology and Processes

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the official launch of the Exodus Planner in Cuyahoga County, The Securus Foundation has held another community partner training event to educate local resource providers on the ways they can utilize this platform to assist their community members. Statistics following the launch are in and the results support the fact that this technology is being leveraged by the county's residents.

"We are pleased with the outcome of the www.ExodusPlanner.com launch and we look forward to bringing this resource to more communities throughout the country," CEO & President of The Securus Foundation Dawn Freeman said. "Thanks to the efforts of the Exodus Planner platform and The Securus Foundation staff efforts, this technology and our approach ensure that communities are equipped to improve the lives of returning citizens and their families."

In September, the Securus Foundation hosted The 3 C's of R.E.A.L Community Awareness event. In partnership with The Office of Reentry in Cuyahoga County, the Going Home to Stay: A Guide for Successful Re-entry for Men and Women for all community members in and returning to Cuyahoga County was refreshed and modernized. Here are the results following the launch:

1.3M Cuyahoga County, OH residents now have free access to ExodusPlanner.com

residents now have free access to ExodusPlanner.com 305 community resource providers pages created by the Foundation

72 user accounts have been created

1,246 Aunt Bertha program searches completed

353 searches for Food Benefit providers top the search requests

43 searches for Housing is 2nd most often search requests

"The www.ExodusPlanner.com platform is an extremely beneficial resource for all community members, not just those impacted by the justice system," Freeman said. "We look forward to the continued success of Exodus Planner in Cuyahoga County, and as it is integrated into more communities."

As more communities turn to technology to assist them with their recidivism reduction efforts only, The Securus Foundation focuses on total community engagement. So whether a community is looking to assist their marginalized, impoverished and/or justice-involved population, our technology and processes focus on bridging that gap for all these demographics.

If you or a loved one needs assistance with locating program resources across the country, please visit www.exodusplanner.com and sign-up.

About The Securus Foundation:

Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, the vision of The Securus Foundation is to modernize the reentry process to increase successful community reengagement. The Securus Foundation is a non-profit organization, formed exclusively for charitable and educational purposes that include but not limited to, advancing education, relief of the poor, distressed, and underprivileged, and lessening the burdens of government. The Securus Foundation's primary function is to develop, organize, and/or streamline services in conjunction with government agencies, service providers, non-profits, faith-based organizations, community partners, colleges and universities, and formerly incarcerated individuals that desire to establish or improve reentry processes to reduce recidivism across the United States. To learn more about The Securus Foundation, please visit www.thesecurusfoundation.org .

Contact:

Dawn Freeman

dfreeman@thesecurusfoundation.org

SOURCE Securus Foundation

Related Links

http://www.thesecurusfoundation.org

