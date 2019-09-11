The Securus Foundation Officially Launches New 'Exodus Planner' Resource and Hosts Exclusive Community Awareness Event in Cleveland, OH

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Securus Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization helping communities re-engage and successfully reintegrate returning citizens, is officially launching a new resource this week called the Exodus Planner and hosting an inaugural event in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Exodus Planner is a resource developed for The Securus Foundation in an effort to prepare people in the community who are directly impacted by the justice system. By providing a modernized resource, the goal is not only successful reintegration into the community, but also a community that supports reintegration at every level.

"We are beyond thrilled to finally introduce the Exodus Planner," said Dawn Freeman, President & CEO of The Securus Foundation. "Our team has worked hard to develop this resource and we're excited to partner with communities who share our vision of community re-engagement to adequately support directly impacted individuals and families."

The Securus Foundation has partnered with an Office of Reentry to refresh and modernize the Going Home to Stay: A Guide for Successful Re-entry for Men and Women for all community members in and returning to the County.

"There is a need for a nationwide discussion on how we can bring together our individual ideas for a bigger plan to bridge the gap that prevents collaboration," Freeman said. "Our hope is that the Exodus Planner and our R.E.A.L. Awareness Workshops will inspire people to make positive and lasting transformations in their lives. The Community Partners in Ohio have been an absolute pleasure to partner with for this initial endeavor."

The exclusive community awareness campaign titled, The 3 C's of R.E.A.L., stands for Connectivity, Collaboration, and Community; and Reaching Community Awareness, Engagement, Accountability, and Leadership. It will showcase and explain how to use the Exodus Planner resource, educate the attendees on practices that allow for successful reintegration into the community, and support a community-wide movement for returning citizens.

What: The 3 C's of R.E.A.L. Exodus Planner

When: September 12, 2019, from 6-9 PM EDT

Where: Hilton Cleveland Downtown 100 Lakeside Avenue East. Cleveland, OH 44114

For more information on attending the event, visit the Eventbrite page.

Through operating best practices, The Securus Foundation continues to encourage learning and education towards reducing recidivism. For more about their efforts and the Exodus Planner visit https://exodusplanner.com.

About The Securus Foundation:

Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, the vision of The Securus Foundation is to modernize the reentry process to increase successful community reengagement. The Securus Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization, formed exclusively for charitable and educational purposes. The Securus Foundation's primary function is to develop, organize, and/or streamline services in conjunction with government agencies, service providers, non-profits, faith-based organizations, community partners, colleges and universities, and formerly incarcerated individuals that desire to establish or improve reentry processes to reduce recidivism across the United States. To learn more about The Securus Foundation, please visit www.thesecurusfoundation.org .

SOURCE Securus Foundation

Related Links

https://www.thesecurusfoundation.org

