The Seeds Market to grow by USD 27,603.76 million from 2022 to 2027|Rising demand for biofuels to boost the market growth - Technavio

25 Jul, 2023, 00:15 ET
Seeds Market – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global seeds market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer seeds in the market are Adaptive Seeds LLC, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., East-West Seed Group, Florimond Desprez Co., Fruition Seeds LLC, Groupe Limagrain Holding, Harris Seeds, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, LIDEA FRANCE, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel BV, Royal Barenbrug Group, Sakata Seed Corp., Seed Needs LLC, Truelove Seeds, Territorial Seed Co., Swallowtail Garden Seeds, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Takii and Co. Ltd., and UPL Ltd. and others.
What's New? -
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Vendor Offerings -
- BASF SE - The company offers seeds such as FiberMax Cotton seed, InVigor Canola seed, Stoneville Cotton seed.
- Bayer AG: The company offers seeds of arize, dekalb, and proagro.
- Corteva Inc- The company develops and supplies commercial seeds combining superior germplasm with advanced traits to produce high-yield potential.
Seeds Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (conventional seeds and GM seeds), and type (grain seeds and oil seeds, fruits and vegetable seeds, and others)
- The market share growth by the conventional seeds segment will be significant during the forecast period. Conventional seeds are not hybridized as compared to GM seeds. As a result, some nations put a partial ban on the importation of cereals made from GM seeds. The growing interest in organic farming is driving up demand for conventional seeds. Natural breeding techniques are often used to produce conventional seeds. Additionally, they are more economical and better able to adapt to various growth environments. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global seeds market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the seeds market.
- APAC is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China and India are the major contributors to the market. These countries have a lot of agricultural land and a lot of food production. Governments of these nations are taking drives to work on the quality of seeds and efficiency. In addition, the demand for hybrid seeds with altered characteristics is driven by the issue of food security. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.
Seeds Market – Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
The rising demand for biofuels is a key factor driving market growth. Energy crops like wheat, soybeans, maize, rapeseed, and sugarcane are sources of biofuels. In order to decrease the worldwide consumption of fossil fuels and minimize pollution, the use of biofuels has rapidly increased in recent years. Furthermore, conventional fuel use is declining while consumption of alternative fuels is rising in wealthy countries. As a result, the demand for seeds required to produce biofuels is expected to rise. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Trends
Innovations in seed technology are a major trend shaping the market. Innovative seed technologies are being developed by manufacturers all over the world to meet the rising need for food production. These innovations lower production costs enhance nutritional profiles and production yields and provide value-added features. For instance, private seed companies are developing a novel maize seed type that has a pesticide coating to help the seed develop resistance against the parasitic weed Striga. Hence, these Innovations are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Challenges
The rise in seed prices is a major challenge restricting seed market growth. Costly seed breeding drives up the price of seeds. The expense of cultivation increases with the use of cutting-edge technology. The costs of bringing these products to market with worldwide legal protection also drive up the price of seeds. Additionally, the introduction of genetically modified crops has increased the monopolization of seed production by major biotechnology firms, which raises seed prices. Hence, the rising cost of seeds is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Seeds Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the seeds market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the seeds market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the seeds market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of seeds market vendors
|
Seeds Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 27,603.76 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.7
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, France, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Adaptive Seeds LLC, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., East-West Seed Group, Florimond Desprez Co., Fruition Seeds LLC, Groupe Limagrain Holding, Harris Seeds, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, LIDEA FRANCE, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel BV, Royal Barenbrug Group, Sakata Seed Corp., Seed Needs LLC, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Takii and Co. Ltd., and UPL Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global seeds market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global seeds market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Conventional seeds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Conventional seeds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Conventional seeds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Conventional seeds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Conventional seeds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 GM seeds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on GM seeds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on GM seeds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on GM seeds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on GM seeds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Grain seeds and oil seeds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Grain seeds and oil seeds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Grain seeds and oil seeds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Grain seeds and oil seeds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Grain seeds and oil seeds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Fruits and vegetable seeds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Fruits and vegetable seeds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Fruits and vegetable seeds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Fruits and vegetable seeds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Fruits and vegetable seeds - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 113: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 BASF SE
- Exhibit 115: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 116: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 118: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 12.4 Bayer AG
- Exhibit 120: Bayer AG - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Bayer AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Bayer AG - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Bayer AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Bayer AG - Segment focus
- 12.5 Corteva Inc.
- Exhibit 125: Corteva Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Corteva Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Corteva Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 128: Corteva Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Corteva Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 East West Seed Group
- Exhibit 130: East West Seed Group - Overview
- Exhibit 131: East West Seed Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: East West Seed Group - Key offerings
- 12.7 Florimond Desprez Co.
- Exhibit 133: Florimond Desprez Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Florimond Desprez Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Florimond Desprez Co. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Fruition Seeds LLC
- Exhibit 136: Fruition Seeds LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Fruition Seeds LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Fruition Seeds LLC - Key offerings
- 12.9 Groupe Limagrain Holding
- Exhibit 139: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Segment focus
- 12.10 Harris Seeds
- Exhibit 143: Harris Seeds - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Harris Seeds - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Harris Seeds - Key offerings
- 12.11 JK Agri Genetics Ltd.
- Exhibit 146: JK Agri Genetics Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: JK Agri Genetics Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: JK Agri Genetics Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 149: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 150: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 12.13 LIDEA FRANCE
- Exhibit 153: LIDEA FRANCE - Overview
- Exhibit 154: LIDEA FRANCE - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: LIDEA FRANCE - Key offerings
- 12.14 Royal Barenbrug Group
- Exhibit 156: Royal Barenbrug Group - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Royal Barenbrug Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: Royal Barenbrug Group - Key offerings
- 12.15 Sakata Seed Corp.
- Exhibit 159: Sakata Seed Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Sakata Seed Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: Sakata Seed Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 162: Sakata Seed Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Seed Needs LLC
- Exhibit 163: Seed Needs LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Seed Needs LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 165: Seed Needs LLC - Key offerings
- 12.17 Syngenta Crop Protection AG
- Exhibit 166: Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 168: Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 172: Research methodology
- Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 174: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations
