The Seeds Market to grow by USD 27,603.76 million from 2022 to 2027|Rising demand for biofuels to boost the market growth - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Seeds Market

Seeds Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global seeds market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer seeds in the market are Adaptive Seeds LLC, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., East-West Seed Group, Florimond Desprez Co., Fruition Seeds LLC, Groupe Limagrain Holding, Harris Seeds, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, LIDEA FRANCE, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel BV, Royal Barenbrug Group, Sakata Seed Corp., Seed Needs LLC, Truelove Seeds, Territorial Seed Co., Swallowtail Garden Seeds, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Takii and Co. Ltd., and UPL Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

BASF SE - The company offers seeds such as FiberMax Cotton seed, InVigor Canola seed, Stoneville Cotton seed.

Bayer AG: The company offers seeds of arize, dekalb, and proagro.

Corteva Inc- The company develops and supplies commercial seeds combining superior germplasm with advanced traits to produce high-yield potential.

Seeds Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (conventional seeds and GM seeds), and type (grain seeds and oil seeds, fruits and vegetable seeds, and others)

The market share growth by the conventional seeds segment will be significant during the forecast period. Conventional seeds are not hybridized as compared to GM seeds. As a result, some nations put a partial ban on the importation of cereals made from GM seeds. The growing interest in organic farming is driving up demand for conventional seeds. Natural breeding techniques are often used to produce conventional seeds. Additionally, they are more economical and better able to adapt to various growth environments. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global seeds market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the seeds market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China and India are the major contributors to the market. These countries have a lot of agricultural land and a lot of food production. Governments of these nations are taking drives to work on the quality of seeds and efficiency. In addition, the demand for hybrid seeds with altered characteristics is driven by the issue of food security. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Seeds Market – Market Dynamics



Key Drivers

The rising demand for biofuels is a key factor driving market growth. Energy crops like wheat, soybeans, maize, rapeseed, and sugarcane are sources of biofuels. In order to decrease the worldwide consumption of fossil fuels and minimize pollution, the use of biofuels has rapidly increased in recent years. Furthermore, conventional fuel use is declining while consumption of alternative fuels is rising in wealthy countries. As a result, the demand for seeds required to produce biofuels is expected to rise. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Innovations in seed technology are a major trend shaping the market. Innovative seed technologies are being developed by manufacturers all over the world to meet the rising need for food production. These innovations lower production costs enhance nutritional profiles and production yields and provide value-added features. For instance, private seed companies are developing a novel maize seed type that has a pesticide coating to help the seed develop resistance against the parasitic weed Striga. Hence, these Innovations are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The rise in seed prices is a major challenge restricting seed market growth. Costly seed breeding drives up the price of seeds. The expense of cultivation increases with the use of cutting-edge technology. The costs of bringing these products to market with worldwide legal protection also drive up the price of seeds. Additionally, the introduction of genetically modified crops has increased the monopolization of seed production by major biotechnology firms, which raises seed prices. Hence, the rising cost of seeds is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Seeds Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the seeds market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the seeds market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the seeds market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of seeds market vendors

Seeds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 27,603.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, India, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adaptive Seeds LLC, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., East-West Seed Group, Florimond Desprez Co., Fruition Seeds LLC, Groupe Limagrain Holding, Harris Seeds, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, LIDEA FRANCE, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel BV, Royal Barenbrug Group, Sakata Seed Corp., Seed Needs LLC, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Takii and Co. Ltd., and UPL Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

