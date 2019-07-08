The Seeing Eye Offers $5,000 Reward for Missing Seeing Eye® Puppy

"We feel we have exhausted all options in terms of finding her loose in the vicinity and are refocusing our efforts on the possibility that someone may have her and not realize we are looking for her," said Seeing Eye Director of Canine Development Peggy Gibbon. "We hope that increasing the reward for information leading to her safe return will raise the visibility of our search for Ondrea. We will gladly accept her back with no questions asked."

Over the last two weeks, staff and volunteers have searched for Ondrea by posting thousands of fliers across the Sussex County region. A dog tracker attempted to find a trail when she initially went missing, an expert dog trapper has set up feeding stations and cameras with night vision, a robo-call service has been used to alert area residents and businesses, reports have been filed with the local animal services, and regional news media has helped to spread the word. There have been no sightings since the morning of her disappearance.

Seeing Eye puppies live with volunteer families for the first year of their lives, until they are old enough to begin their formal Seeing Eye dog training. Ondrea was living with her volunteer puppy raiser when she pushed through an exterior door with a broken latch.

Established in 1929, The Seeing Eye provides specially bred and trained dogs to guide people who are blind. Seeing Eye dog users experience greatly enhanced mobility and independence, allowing them to retain their active lifestyles despite blindness. The Seeing Eye is a 501(c)3 non-profit supported by contributions from individuals, corporations and foundations, bequests, and other planned gifts.

The Seeing Eye is a trademarked name and can only be used to describe the dogs bred and trained at the school's facilities in Morristown, N.J. If you would like more information on The Seeing Eye, please visit the website at www.SeeingEye.org, call (973) 539-4425, or email info@seeingeye.org.

Contact: Michelle Barlak

(973) 775-8350

mbarlak@seeingeye.org

SOURCE The Seeing Eye

