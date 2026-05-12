THE SEEING EYE RELEASES FIRST-EVER STATE-BY-STATE SERVICE DOG ACCESS REPORT CARD

New "State of Access" Campaign Ranks All 50 States, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico on Rights and Protections for Service Dog Handlers

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seeing Eye, the nation's first and most recognized guide dog school, today released the State of Access Report Card, a first-of-its-kind, data-driven ranking of every U.S. state, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico on how well they protect the rights of people who work with service dogs to travel independently and live without compromising their freedom. The report card grades each jurisdiction in five subjects, combining legal analysis, government transparency data, enforcement and real-world handler experiences. Their scores are then used to rank them from 1 to 52, offering a comprehensive public accounting of service dog access protections.

Rank State Cumulative Grade 1 California A- 2 Alaska A- 3 Colorado B+ 4 Pennsylvania B+ 5 Nebraska B+

California earned the top ranking and an overall grade of A-. Only one other state, Alaska, earned an A grade. Approximately 30 percent of all jurisdictions received a D or F, meaning nearly one in three service dog handlers live in a state with critically inadequate protection.

"People who are blind deserve to move through the world independently and with confidence, and a Seeing Eye dog is a powerful partner in that goal," said Karen Leies, President and CEO of The Seeing Eye. "However, the data we collected reveals serious and persistent gaps in protections not only for guide dog handlers, but for all types of service dog teams across the country. This report card is our call to greater public education and action."

The Seeing Eye State of Access Report Card is designed to be a resource for everyone with a stake in service dog handlers' rights. This includes handlers navigating their daily lives, advocates pushing for stronger protection, and lawmakers with the power to close the gaps this data reveals. This report establishes a baseline as the first comprehensive, state-by-state measure of service dog handlers' rights, designed to be updated and built upon in the years ahead.

AN UPDATED TOOL FOR SELF-ADVOCACY

Alongside the report card launch, The Seeing Eye is spotlighting the release of its updated Advocacy App, which gives users instant mobile access to federal and state laws. With the most recent update, users can now look up the process for filing a civil rights complaint in their state. Whether you're a handler, business owner, service provider, or policymaker, the app provides important information about your rights and responsibilities.

"We hope that the data presented in The Seeing Eye advocacy app, as well as the State of Access Report Card, provide a clear picture of where each state stands and a roadmap for progress," Leies continued. "The Seeing Eye's Advocacy and Government Relations team is standing by to assist lawmakers and community leaders with making positive changes in their communities."

STATE OF ACCESS REPORT CARD: KEY FINDINGS

"It's important to highlight that even in states that received the worst grades, the lived experience scores from service dog handlers who live there could still be quite high," said Melissa Allman, Senior Specialist of Advocacy and Government Relations. Allman is an architect of the Seeing Eye advocacy app and a contributor to the State of Access report card. "This should be encouraging to those with service dogs, even if they live in a state with a poor grade. It tells us that strong communities, informed handlers, and engaged advocates can make a real difference, even where the law hasn't caught up yet."

Significant Gaps at the State Level

Just 14 jurisdictions earned a B grade or higher, meaning fewer than 1 in 4 service dog handlers live in a state with strong, comprehensive protections.





Approximately 30 percent of all ranked jurisdictions (16 of 52) received a D or F, signaling critically weak protection across a large swath of the country.





Five jurisdictions received a failing grade (Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Puerto Rico and Wyoming) for lacking state-level complaint processes, public education initiatives, or meaningful legal protections beyond federal minimums.





Public awareness and outreach were among the lowest-performing areas, with fewer than a quarter of jurisdictions earning an A or B grade.





More than half (54 percent) of service dog handlers reported rideshare and taxi denials over a 12-month period.





Nearly 40 percent of service dog handlers reported that they had encountered access barriers in the last 12 months.

Bright Spots

Most states have established infrastructure for addressing civil rights complaints – 42 states and Washington, D.C. have a state-level process in place.





On the legal front, there is a foundation to build on as 37 states earned a C+ or better for the strength of their laws and protections beyond the federal minimum.





Lived experience had the most A grades (37 percent of jurisdictions) among the five scoring categories and did not always align with overall scores. Mississippi and Wyoming, for example, both received an A+ in lived experience despite earning an overall grade of F and ranking 51 st and 48 th nationally.





and 48 nationally. 71 percent of service dog handlers rated their state as good or excellent when asked to rate their overall experiences with public places, transportation, and services respecting their legal rights.





When asked to describe the culture of their state with regards to the acceptance and understanding of their legal rights, 59 percent of service dog handlers felt generally positive, and just 5 percent reported feeling excluded.





Nearly 75 percent of service dog handlers reported interstate travel, demonstrating that access barriers aren't keeping them home and signaling a clear demand for stronger, more consistent protections and enforcement.

HOW STATES WERE GRADED

Each state, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico were evaluated across five categories and ranked based on their total scores.

Strength and Scope of State-Level Laws: Does the state go beyond federal law to protect service dog handlers? Scoring assessed nine categories, including whether states criminalize access denials, have pedestrian safety laws, and have enacted service animal fraud statutes. Complaint and Enforcement Process: Can a service dog handler actually use their state's complaint system to seek relief? Scoring assessed how state-level protections are addressed and whether the filing process is easy to find and initiate. Public Awareness and Outreach: Has the state proactively educated businesses and the public about guide dog access rights? Scoring recognizes states that publish materials, address service animal fraud , provide links to resources, and actively promote training opportunities. Public Data and Transparency: Does the state publish data on complaints and enforcement actions? Are service animals specifically addressed? Is the data current? Lived Experience: More than 522 service dog handlers from each of the 52 jurisdictions completed a survey on access barriers, quality of experience in their state, rights awareness, and the cultural climate toward service dog teams. Grades reflect normalized composite data adjusted for sample size.

WHERE TO FIND THE DATA

The full State of Access Report Card, including each state's overall letter grade, national ranking, and grades across all five categories, is available at www.seeingeye.org/stateofaccess.

ABOUT THE SEEING EYE

Established in 1929, The Seeing Eye provides specially bred and trained dogs to guide people who are blind. Seeing Eye dog handlers experience greatly enhanced mobility and independence, allowing them to retain their active lifestyles. The Seeing Eye is a 501(c)(3) non-profit supported by contributions from individuals, corporations and foundations, bequests, and other planned gifts.

The Seeing Eye is a trademarked name and can only be used to describe the dogs bred and trained at the school's facilities in Morristown, N.J. If you would like more information on The Seeing Eye, please visit the website at www.seeingeye.org, call 973-539-4425, or email [email protected].

Note to editors: "Seeing Eye®" is a registered trademark. Dogs trained by other organizations are referred to as guide dogs. Preferred language: "people who are blind," "people with vision loss," "Seeing Eye® dog handlers." Phrases to avoid: "the blind," "suffers from blindness," "visually challenged."

Contact: Ronica Cleary

302-414-9977, [email protected]

SOURCE The Seeing Eye