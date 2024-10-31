The Seena Magowitz Foundation Launches "30 for 30: A Celebration of Survival and Hope"

Campaign celebrates longest-living pancreatic cancer survivor; raises critical research funds

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seena Magowitz Foundation (SMF) announces the launch of the "30 for 30" campaign to honor an incredible milestone—30-year pancreatic cancer survivor, Kay Kays. This campaign will celebrate the strength, courage, and resilience of survivors while raising $30,000 in two months to fund critical research, pre-clinical work, clinical trials and the expansion of the Pancreatic Cancer SOS.

Diagnosed at age 44, Kay has beaten the odds in her health battle with pancreatic cancer, the third leading cause of cancer deaths. While she lost her pancreas, spleen, gallbladder and partial lung, she has kept something more valuable – hope. Today she serves as a Fierce Patient Research Advocate for The Seena Magowitz Foundation to support the over 65,000 patients annually who receive this diagnosis.

The SMF is the leading non-profit organization in Pancreatic Cancer with over 20 years of funding research and clinical trials. The foundation was started by Roger Magowitz in 2006 to honor his mother. After supporting another large organization, Roger started his own 501c3 to work with medical Rockstars like Dr. Daniel Von Hoff who were doing next generation clinical trials and were at the forefront of research to eliminate pancreatic cancer. The SMF donates 100% of its fundraising towards clinical research and patient support.

"Kay is a living testament to bravery and fortitude in the face of this terrible disease and she inspires every patient who is diagnosed," said Roger Magowitz. "Pancreatic cancer support starts here so we hope this campaign will open doors to significant relationships with key partners as we continue to add critical fundraising resources."

While pancreatic cancer may be one of the rarest forms of cancer worldwide, it is also one of the deadliest and fastest growing. The American Cancer Society (ACS) predicts Pancreatic Cancer will claim more lives than any other form of cancer besides lung cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute and the ACS, the 5-year survival rate for all stages of pancreatic cancer combined is 13%, significantly higher than 5% where it stood in 2001 when Roger's mother lost her battle with pancreatic cancer. Kay's vision for the future is 30% survival rate by 2030.

For more information, visit seenamagowitzfoundation.org or reach out to Miranda Wainberg at [email protected]

