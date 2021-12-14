The Seena Magowitz Foundation presents "The Power of Us!" Weekend Event Hosted By the MLB Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, Arizona

PHOENIX, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation is excited to hold its first live, in-person weekend event since the pandemic hit. Expect a fun-filled weekend gathering of sponsors, ambassadors, medical professionals, pancreatic cancer patients, caregivers, old friends, and new friends.

SAVE THE DATES: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. March 4-6, 2022

Honorary Chairman: Karl Glassman, Chairman and CEO of Leggett & Platt

Master of Ceremony: Derrick Hall, President & CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks

Event Headquarters: The Camby Hotel at 24th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix

Purpose: Raise Funds to Fight Pancreatic Cancer. Uniting to Help Save Lives



"We want to host this event in hopes of garnering increased attention for the challenge of pancreatic cancer," said Roger E. Magowitz, Founder and CEO of The Seena Magowitz Foundation. "We want to honor those who have fought and are still fighting pancreatic cancer, the worst of all major cancers with the lowest survival rate. We believe in the 'Power of Us!'"

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, March 4: Attend a Spring Training Baseball Game at Salt River Field in Scottsdale. Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres. Tickets are available upon request. That evening, the weekend will officially begin at our Welcome Party at 6 PM with live music at The Camby Hotel on Camelback Road in Phoenix.

Saturday Afternoon, March 5: Watch the Spring Training Game during Lunch at Salt River Field in Scottsdale. Diamondbacks vs Seattle Mariners.



Saturday Evening, March 5: "Dinner on The Diamond" right on Chase Field, Home of The Arizona Diamondbacks. A once-in-a-lifetime event. A cadre of speakers who are at the top of their game in pancreatic cancer research will address attendees including Dr. Daniel Von Hoff of HonorHealth, Dr. Douglas Evans of Medical College of Wisconsin, and Dr. Peter Hosein of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of Miami. The menu will be "ballpark chic" with a bar at home plate. Country and Western-themed attire welcome.



Sunday Morning, March 6: Poolside hangout at the Camby Hotel. Enjoy the beautiful Phoenix weather before saying goodbye to friends and supporters.

Registration details will be posted at https://seenamagowitzfoundation.org/events/

The purpose of the "Power of Us" event is to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer and to fund medical research that is focused on discovering innovative treatments and easy methods of early detection. Please consider attending. Bring your staff, family, and friends for this "Power of Us" event!

"The Seena Magowitz Foundation is very personal to me," says Arizona Diamondbacks President & CEO Derrick Hall. "When my father was diagnosed in 2010, he was Stage 4. I look now at where we are versus 10 years ago, and there is hope. It's because of people like Dr. Von Hoff and Roger Magowitz that medical advancement is progressing at a more rapid pace."

Read more about Hall's story: https://seenamagowitzfoundation.org/derrick-hall-ambassador/

ABOUT THE SEENA MAGOWITZ FOUNDATION

Known as "The Face and Voice of Pancreatic Cancer, the Seena Magowitz Foundation works to provide the loudest voice of pancreatic cancer awareness of risk factors, symptoms, and ways to reduce the chances of getting the worst of cancers. It was founded by Roger E. Magowitz in honor of his mother, Seena Magowiz, who lost her battle with pancreatic cancer in 2001. The Foundation is entering its 20th year of funding pancreatic cancer research and pilot trials. According

to Roger Magowitz, "The foundation accepts the challenge in pursuit of an eventual cure. If not us, then who?"

Read more about the Seena Magowitz Foundation.

