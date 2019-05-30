The SEFA Group Names New Executive Director of Business Development

LEXINGTON, S.C., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walter LeMaire has joined The SEFA Group as Executive Director of Business Development for the company's Engineering & Projects Business Unit. LeMaire will be responsible for strategic and operational planning in new business opportunities and will lead efforts related to promoting the company's proprietary STAR® Technology.

The SEFA Group is a technical service and solution provider principally engaged in processing and marketing environmentally sustainable products derived from coal combustion byproducts for the concrete industry.

Walter LeMaire, Executive Director of Business Development for The SEFA Group

"Walter will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow in the future," shared Bill Fedorka, Vice President, Engineering & Projects at SEFA.

Prior to joining SEFA, LeMaire spent twelve years at Cemex, where he served the last nine years as Vice President and General Manager of their subsidiary company Mineral Resource Technologies Inc (MRT). He has worked in the CCP industry since 1996, with experience at Monex Resources, Boral Material Technologies, and Euclid Chemical. He holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University.

"Walter's background and experience will enable him to successfully guide and oversee Business Development and work closely with our Utility partners," said Jim Clayton, Chief Operating Officer of SEFA.

About The SEFA Group

The SEFA Group has been making a positive difference by recycling coal combustion residuals into environmentally sustainable products for the construction industry for over 40 years, and markets fly ash in 16 states to over 800 concrete plants. SEFA's Business Units include Fly Ash Sales, STAR® Technology, SEFA Transportation and SEFA Industrial Solutions. For more information, visit www.sefagroup.com.

