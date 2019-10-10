The SEFA Group Receives State Clean Diesel Grant

LEXINGTON, S.C., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The SEFA Group was recently awarded a State Clean Diesel Grant through the Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) program. The State Clean Diesel Grant helped replace eight 2006 or older model tractors in SEFA Transportation's fleet with new 2020 Freightliner tractors which are EPA compliant and Greenhouse Gas Emission certified.

The DERA program provides support for projects that protect human health and improve air quality by reducing harmful emissions from diesel engines. This project was partially funded by the US EPA under a State Clean Diesel Grant through the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC).

"Our company is built on a commitment to environmental stewardship and the safety and health of the communities we serve," shared Todd Wilson, Director of Environmental Services at SEFA. "We are proud to partner with SCDHEC in this program."

Jim Widowfield, SEFA Transportation Vice President, said, "We invest heavily in new equipment, technology, and our team to improve the environment and meet the growing demand for our fleet services throughout the Southeast. These 2020 model tractors will lower diesel emissions and fuel consumption significantly compared to the older models, benefitting the Georgetown, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, and Orangeburg counties in South Carolina."

Widowfield added, "We strive to be a company where drivers and technicians stay for their career. Professional drivers interested in learning more about SEFA and available positions can visit www.drive4SEFA.com."

About

SEFA Transportation is a wholly-owned company of The SEFA Group and provides regional truckload transportation of bulk aggregates. With exceptional on-time deliveries and multiple awards for safety, customers trust SEFA Transportation for dependable performance and the highest level of service. Dispatch operators are available 24/7 at 800-844-7332. For more information, visit www.sefatransportation.com

Media Contact:

Barbara Benton

Phone: 803-354-0727

Email: 226074@email4pr.com

SOURCE The SEFA Group

