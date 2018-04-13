This new business relationship will provide Honeywell Garrett with additional distribution coverage while allowing The Seidel Diesel Group to provide a comprehensive offering across the country. This will provide SDG's customers faster access to the full range of Garrett products by strategically stocking in their warehouses.

"The Seidel Diesel Group is proud to work with such a prestigious organization as Honeywell Garrett," stated Paul Thoms, President of SDG. "We are thrilled to be included in such an elite group as the other Honeywell Garrett master distributors and excited about the potential for our customers and employees."

For more information: http://seideldieselgroup.com/.

About The Seidel Diesel Group:

The Seidel Diesel Group is comprised of Midwest Fuel Injection Service, Metro Fuel Injection Service, Pacific Fuel Injection Service, Action Truck Parts and Diesel Service Center. The Seidel Diesel Group was founded in 1981 and there are 13 operating entities in seven states. The Seidel Diesel Group has established itself as one of the leading suppliers of diesel fuel injection components, turbochargers, diesel fuel additives and diesel engine components in the United States. The Seidel Diesel Group is headquartered in Bolingbrook, Ill.

*LOGO for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0413s2p-Seidel-Diesel-300dpi.jpg

Media Contact:

Paul Thoms

Seidel Diesel Group

815-306-6049

paul@mwfi.com

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-seidel-diesel-group-becomes-a-master-distributor-of-honeywell-garrett-turbochargers-300629693.html

SOURCE Seidel Diesel Group

Related Links

http://seideldieselgroup.com/

