The Seldom-Told Experiences of Most Any Vietnam Vet

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood photographer, Steven Curtis, has just released his memoir about the 28 months he spent in Vietnam as a U S Marine Corps combat photographer. The Vietnam I Remember is one of the rare books that recounts experiences that most anyone who served in Vietnam can relate to. The photos and stories are not a narrow focus on a particular unit or event but rather a moving telling of the hardships and emotional strain most any American serviceman or woman who served in that war can relate to.

The Vietnam I Remember - front cover The Vietnam I Remember - back cover

The book begins with the author's unfortunate timing when he landed in Da Nang on January 31, 1968 – just 12 hours before the eruption of the bloody Tet offensive. The both frightening and hilarious events of his first few weeks set the tone for the remainder of this book when he finally leaves Vietnam in June of 1970. Unlike the civilian press corps photographers who were considered outsiders and viewed by the troops with a mixture of scorn and skepticism, as a military photographer, he was just another fellow Marine. During those 28 months, he photographed the human side of the war as seen only by the American servicemen who were there.

It has often been joked that war is 99 percent sheer boredom and one percent sheer terror. While the civilians pursued the one percent and went chasing after bloody battles and as much carnage as they could find, this book strives to explore the entire experience: the first Christmas away from home, the "Dear John" letters, the clandestine visits to the "Boom-Boom house," the excitement of R&R, the first time a good buddy got "snuffed," the USO shows, the drunken brawls, home sickness and racism, and the difficult return to civilian life.

The Vietnam vet was the first American in uniform to return home from combat, not to a grateful nation and a hero's welcome, but to harassment, ridicule and open hostility. This book is dedicated to the soldiers, sailors, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and Marines who answered their country's call, who did what their nation asked of them and did so with courage and dignity. This is their story.

Visit www.TheVietnamIRemember.com for contact details, review copies, photos and author bio

Contact: Steven Curtis, 323-654-4390

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-seldom-told-experiences-of-most-any-vietnam-vet-300647099.html

SOURCE Steven Curtis