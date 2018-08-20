The Selects Gallery and Kenneth Willardt are excited to present An exclusive photography series in collaboration with Harper's Bazaar and Yves Saint Laurent Beauté During New York Fashion Week.

Bringing together the editorial world, the art world and the best talent in beauty today, this exceptional work is the result of the partnership between the artist and the innovative The Selects Gallery who passionately believes in the power of Fashion photography in large format. Marie Audier D'Alessandris, founder of The Selects Gallery, states: "Thanks to Kenneth Willardt's acute sense of sharpness and finely structured composition, this series of images epitomizes what Beauty and Fashion photography is about: a surreal vision of reality, beautified almost to an extreme."

These iconic photographs shot by Willardt in collaboration with Tom Pecheux, creative director for YSL Beaute and Erin Flaherty, Executive Editorial Director of Harper's Bazaar will be featured in Harper's Bazar 2018 September issue and exhibited for 2 days only at:

New York's YSL Hotel



214 Lafayette, New York



SEPTEMBER 8th – 9th



Exhibition open to the public



by reservation only.

About The Selects Gallery: The Selects Gallery is the premier online destination for large scale, museum quality, fine art Fashion photography in limited edition. Since its launch in February 2018, The Selects Gallery has featured Danish photographer Kenneth Willardt. Kenneth is most widely known for the timeless elegance of his beauty imagery, and has partnered editorially with some of the most famous fashion magazines around the world.

Contact: The Selects Gallery- www.theselectsgallery.com



333 East 41st Street, Suite 3B, New York, NY 10017



For media inquiries pr@theselectsgallery, Instagram:@theselectsgallery

SOURCE The Selects Gallery

Related Links

http://www.theselectsgallery.com

