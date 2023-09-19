The Self-Serve Summit 2023: Revolutionizing the Future of Self-Serve & Advertising Automation

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated Self-Serve Summit 2023 is set to take the stage on October 18th in the Chelsea area, New York City, bringing together thought leaders, industry pioneers, and experts to explore cutting-edge advancements in self-serve technology and its transformative impact on customer engagement. Powered by DanAds, a trailblazer in self-serve technology solutions, the summit promises to provide an unparalleled platform for networking, learning, and collaboration.

The Self-Serve Summit 2023 will welcome industry experts from around the world and provide the opportunity to engage with thought-provoking keynote sessions, panel discussions, and product demonstrations. The summit aims to dive deep into the latest trends, strategies, and technologies driving the self-serve revolution across various industries by uncovering how cutting-edge technologies can empower brands and journalism.

Key Highlights of the Self-Serve Summit 2023:

Inspirational Keynote Speakers: Esteemed speakers, including renowned experts and industry leaders, will share their insights on the evolution of self-serve, its impact on customer behavior, and the role of technology in enhancing user experiences. Featuring:

Terence Kawaja - CEO & Founder at LUMA Partners

- CEO & Founder at LUMA Partners Brian Morrissey - CEO & Founder at The Rebooting

- CEO & Founder at The Rebooting Jeffrey Mayer - Managing Director - US & Head of Product at DanAds

Panel Discussions : Dynamic panel discussions will bring together experts from diverse fields to discuss the challenges and opportunities of self-serve solutions, offering attendees a comprehensive view of the industry landscape. Topics covering:

OTT, Linear TV, & CTV Revolution: Navigating the future of advertising

Retail Media's Rise & Impact: Harnessing the potential of retail media in the advertising world

AI & Creative Automation: The intersection of AI, creative automation, and the advertising landscape

Account Management & GTM: The Art of account management, engagement, and go-to-market strategies

Product Innovation Showcase: The summit will provide a platform for innovative companies to present their latest self-serve products, allowing attendees to explore the future of customer engagement firsthand.

DanAds Client Awards Presentation: Clients will have the opportunity to submit for the first-ever Client Awards, recognizing and celebrating creativity, innovation, and growth through the use of self-serve advertising tools.

Networking Opportunities: Attendees will have the chance to connect with peers, potential collaborators, and industry influencers through dedicated networking sessions, fostering meaningful relationships and potential partnerships.

Registration for the 2023 Self-Serve Summit is now open at https://home.danads.com/2023-self-serve-summit

CONTACT:

Marie-Lou Penin, Head of Marketing - [email protected]

