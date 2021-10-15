The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a $100K Prize Pool!*

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IronFX is excited to announce that the semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) has now started. The championship that began in June is now close to its finish with the semi-final now on and the grand finale coming up. A total of 4 battles have been completed and 2 more are left. The dates for the semi-final are as follows:

Titania World (Semi-Final): October 15- November 15

In the final, named fittingly as Iron World (Final), traders will be able to compete from November 16 to December 16.

Prizes:

In the semi-final, there will be 3 winners with the 1st winner receiving a $50,000 cash prize. The three winners will be able to enter the final for a chance to win up to $500,000.

Entry requirements

Traders can register, deposit funds and start trading. In the semi-final and final rounds, each trader will be allowed to open only one account.

Minimum Deposit

In the semi-final, traders will be required to deposit a minimum of $3,000. However, the first winner in any of the first 4 qualifying rounds will be able to proceed to the semi-final by depositing only the minimum of $500. The 3 winners of the semi-final can deposit just $1,000 to compete in the final.

A spokesperson for IronFX said: "We cannot be happier with all the interest we have received and the increased awareness for our brand this competition has brought. We will remain committed as always to meeting our clients' needs."

About IronFX

IronFX is the award-winning Global Leader in Online Trading, with 10 trading platforms and more than 300 tradable instruments in forex, spot metals, futures, shares, spot indices and commodities. The broker serves more than 1 million retail clients from over 180 countries providing some of the most competitive conditions in the industry including ultra-low spreads and fast execution.

