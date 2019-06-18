NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market



Electrical components such as diodes, rectifiers, thyristors, MOSFETs, and other discrete semiconductors are used in the construction of industrial equipment and robots. Semiconductor rectifiers are primarily used in industrial machineries such as motor drives, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), motor controllers, and robots. Features of semiconductor rectifiers such as power or signal conditioning and blocking the reverse voltage aid in power management and efficient system performance. Automation systems and robotic solutions help in achieving high productivity and improving the overall manufacturing efficiency. An optimized organizational setup facilitates real-time decision-making and confers a competitive edge. All these factors have increased the demand for automation solutions and robotics, which are widely used across the oil and gas, automotive, and power industries to automate and optimize processes. Thus, increasing demand for robotics and automation in industrial manufacturing processes is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the global semiconductor rectifiers market during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the semiconductor rectifiers market will register a CAGR of over 12% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05784005/?utm_source=PRN

Market Overview



Rising demand from automotive industry



Semiconductor rectifiers are extensively used in automotive electronics, ground vehicles, and aircraft devices. Semiconductor rectifiers are required for DC-DC conversion and rectification of onboard charger (OBC) solutions. Electronics and components that these end-users deploy are also becoming increasingly complex to enhance the comfort and safety of drivers and passengers. Devices for wireless communication, entertainment, and instrumentation such as GPS, Bluetooth, adaptive cruise control, and electronic control are increasingly being adopted in modern automobiles across the world. This is driving the demand for power discrete components such as rectifiers and diodes. Modern vehicles also consist of many hidden electronic systems such as tire pressure sensors, collision sensors, cruise control, and keyless entry for driver assistance. These electronics demand effective power rectification components for powerful performance. This factor is expected to contribute to the growth of the global semiconductor rectifiers market during the forecast period. Therefore, developing automotive and aerospace and defense industries, coupled with the growing adoption of complex electronic systems, is expected to drive the demand for semiconductor rectifiers during the forecast period.



Technical challenges associated with bridge rectifiers



The major focus among manufacturers is on increasing energy efficiency of manufactured products by reducing the overall power loss. The power loss in circuits is mainly caused due to bridge rectifiers. Manufacturers of semiconductor rectifiers have increased investments in R&D to improve the efficiency of different types of rectifiers such as ultrafast rectifiers, Schottky rectifiers, and reverse recovery rectifiers. Increasing focus on power recovery and power efficiency in electronic products are prompting the majority of the manufacturers of consumer electronics to shift toward using MOSFET. The use of MOSFETs helps in reducing voltage drop and associated thermal effect on electrical products and devices. The fall in the price of MOSFETs is expected to slow down the adoption of bridge rectifiers during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the semiconductor rectifiers market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies including Infineon Technologies AG and ON Semiconductor Corp. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the increasing demand for robotics and automation in industrial manufacturing processes and the rising demand from automotive industry will provide significant growth opportunities to the semiconductor rectifiers manufacturers. Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics International NV, Toshiba Corp., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05784005/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

