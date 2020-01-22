NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in sensor market to 2025 by product type (chemical sensor, temperature sensor, pressure sensor, image sensor, position sensor, bio sensor, flow sensor, level sensor, motion sensor, radar sensor and others), by end use industry Industrial, healthcare, electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841311/?utm_source=PRN

The future of the sensor market looks attractive with opportunities in the industrial, healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace/defense industries. The sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $238 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are the growth of internet of things (IoT), increasing need of automation in various industries, and miniaturization of sensors.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the sensor industry, include increasing sensor content in automotive for safety and power efficiency and advancement in the gas sensor.



The study includes the sensor market trends and forecast for the sensor market through 2025, segmented by product type, end use industry, and region as follows:



Sensor Market by Product Type [$B shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Chemical Sensor

• Temperature Sensor

• Pressure Sensor

• Image Sensor

• Position Sensor

• Bio Sensor

• Flow Sensor

• Level Sensor

• Motion Sensor

• Radar Sensor

• Other Sensor



Sensor Market by End Use Industry [$B shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Electronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others



Sensor Market by Region [$B shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• The Rest of the World

Some of the sensor companies profiled in this report include Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Inc., ABB Ltd, Texas Instruments, Robert Bosch Gmbh, and Infineon Technologies AG and others.



Chemical sensor is expected to remain the largest segment due to its increasing usage in industrial sector for the process control and industrial safety. Radar sensor is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing demand for sensors in advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) applications.



Within the sensor market, industrial will remain the largest end use industry due to increased demand for automation and control in various industries, including oil and gas, chemical, and food and beverages. Healthcare industry is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for Electrocardiography (ECG) sensors in cardiac treatment.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to growth in smart city projects, wearable devices, and increasing demand for ADAS in automotive industry.



Some of the features of "Sensor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

• Market size estimates: Sensor market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region, application and end user industry

• Segmentation analysis: Sensor market size by product type, and end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional analysis: Sensor market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of sensor in the sensor market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of sensor in the sensor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the sensor by product type (chemical sensor, temperature sensor, pressure sensor, image sensor, position sensor, bio sensor, flow sensor, level sensor, motion sensor, radar sensor and others), by end use industry Industrial, healthcare, electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the sensor market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the sensor market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this sensor market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the sensor market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this sensor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this sensor area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the sensor market last 5 years?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841311/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

