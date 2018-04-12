NEW YORK, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The sepsis diagnostics market projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The global sepsis diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 613.9 million by 2023 from USD 396.6 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.1%. Rising incidence of sepsis, rising geriatric population, growing number of surgical procedures, high incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and commercialization and availability of a wide variety of approved sepsis diagnostic devices are the factors expected to drive the market during the study period. However, the lack of established reimbursement policies for sepsis and high cost of automated diagnostic devices are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.



Microbiology to command the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics market in 2018.

On the basis of technology, the microbiology segment is expected to command the largest share of the global sepsis diagnostics market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing use of blood culture techniques for the diagnosis of sepsis.



The blood culture media segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into blood culture media, instruments, assays & reagents, and software.The blood culture media segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that blood culture testing is used as the standard diagnostic method for the diagnosis and identification of sepsis across the globe.



Asia Pacific is expected grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the high prevalence of sepsis, increasing number of surgical procedures, growing number of clinical studies, and developing healthcare infrastructure in this region.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 55% and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation – C-level – 30%, Director-level – 35%, Others – 35%

• By Region – North America - 55%, Europe – 15%, APAC – 25%, RoW – 5%



The major players of the sepsis diagnostics market are bioMérieux (France), T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Immunexpress (Australia), Response Biomedical (Canada), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), CytoSorbents (US), and Mitsubishi Chemical Europe (Germany).



Research Coverage

This report studies the sepsis diagnostics market based on technology, product, pathogen, test type, method, end user, and region.The report studies factors affecting market growth, analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the study analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends. The research report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to the four key regions and respective countries.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

From an insights perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis— market ranking analysis of top players and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the sepsis diagnostics market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, will help firms garner greater market shares.



