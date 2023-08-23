The Serial-i Launches Revolutionary Program To Help Everyday People Turn Cool Ideas Into Inventions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Serial-i, a leading invention incubation company, is excited to announce the launch of its low-cost subscription-based program designed to help inventors turn their ideas into market-ready products.

For only $99 per month, aspiring inventors can now have comprehensive access to resources, mentorship, and step-by-step guidance in their journey from concept to creation. This one-of-a-kind program comes as an answer to the many challenges budding innovators face when trying to bring their ideas to life.

The Serial-i is Here to Help You Every Step of the Way
The Serial-i has a proven track record of successfully transforming innovative ideas into tangible products, as evident by several inventions and patents it has helped bring to market. Lowering the barriers of invention expertise and industry resources, The Serial-i aims to drive creativity and foster a new generation of inventors.

"Every individual has unique, market-disrupting ideas. The challenge lies in bringing these ideas to fruition," said Walter Wolanske, CEO and Founder of The Serial-i. "Our mission is to simplify this journey for them, providing comprehensive support and guidance every step of the way. With our subscription program, we're making the process of invention accessible to all."

The program is designed to cater to inventors at all stages of their invention journey. From ideation and refinement to patenting and marketing, The Serial-i's team of industry experts provides personalized guidance to subscribers, helping them navigate the complex landscape of invention and market introduction.

For more information about The Serial-i and the innovative subscription program, please visit www.theseriali.com.

About The Serial-i:
The Serial-i is an invention incubation company committed to empowering inventors with the resources, education, community and mentorship they need to bring their ideas to life. With multiple successful patents and inventions to their name, they're dedicated to fostering innovation and promoting the transformation of creative ideas into marketable products.

