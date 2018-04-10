The Set Hotels looks to the future and implements world's leading hotel CRM platform, Cendyn eInsight, across their hotel group

Headquartered in London, ultra-luxury hotel group The Set owns and operates three iconic properties in Europe: Hotel Café Royal in London, Conservatorium in Amsterdam and Hotel Lutetia in Paris. With a unique, grand take on each property, The Set prides themselves as a group of hotels that puts the modern guests' needs and expectations at the heart of what they do.

Martijn van Eijk, Director of Guest Loyalty & Retention commented, "We're extremely excited to be embarking on this partnership with Cendyn. As one of the most important aspects of what we do, we are looking at multiple ways in which we can leverage the data we have to help drive loyalty and guest retention, whilst ensuring it is managed and utilized in a secure and compliant way. In order for us to use this data in the right way and provide the best possible experience for all our guests, we need an engine to help power that, and that engine is Cendyn."

Cendyn will implement a guest intelligence solution utilizing data collected from multiple sources, to provide a true, single source of truth for each guest. This visibility and accessibility will enable each property to gain a clear understanding of their guest history and preferences in real time. It will also keep their guests at the forefront of what they do and allow them to concentrate on providing exceptional service for every guest.

"We are honored to be partnering with The Set. We are always delighted to see hoteliers looking to the future and embracing technology that will enable them to drive success for years to come" said Charles Deyo, President & CEO, Cendyn. "Using data to pave the way for how they engage with their guests will revolutionize their approach and enable them to provide the experiences that the modern-day guest now expects. As a testament to their plans, our partnership will drive loyalty and brand recognition with every guest, no matter which channel they book through."

Transparency and collaboration are at the core of how the team at The Set operates. With the decision to embark with CRM, they have allocated a team of CRM Discovery Experts who sit within each property. They are departmental experts who collaborate and share ongoing updates across the team to ensure a seamless implementation and ongoing commitment to their new approach at driving guest loyalty and retention.

Founded in 2011, The Set hotels is a collection of modern grand hotels of our time. Located in distinguished addresses in the most vibrant cities across the world, the collection currently comprises Hotel Cafe Royal in London, Conservatorium in Amsterdam and Lutetia in Paris (opening spring 2018). The Set transforms heritage properties into dynamic, diverse hotels offering luxurious contemporary experiences created to engage and inspire guests and leave them with the desire to return. A stay at one of The Set hotels is always 'beautifully composed'.

Cendyn is a cloud-based software and services provider that develops integrated technology platforms for driving sales and marketing performance in the travel and hospitality industry. The Cendyn Hospitality Cloud offers the most complete set of innovative software and services in the industry, covering hotel marketing, guest engagement, group sales, and event management. With offices in Boca Raton, Atlanta, Boston, San Diego, Toronto, Whistler, Munich, London and Singapore, Cendyn proudly serves more than 30,000 clients in 143 countries with enterprise spend levels in excess of $1 billion. For more information on Cendyn, visit www.cendyn.com.

