The Setting Wines' Jesse Katz Named Wine Enthusiast's Winemaker of the Year

NAPA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Setting Wines is proud to announce that its winemaker and co-founder, Jesse Katz, has been named Winemaker of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine as part of its 26th Annual Wine Star Awards. One of the most respected honors in the global wine industry, the award recognizes Katz's visionary approach to winemaking and his influence on the future of wine, viticulture, and sustainability.

Katz, previously recognized by Wine Enthusiast as one of its "40 Under 40 Tastemakers" and was the first winemaker ever named to Forbes' "30 Under 30," is widely regarded as one of the most sought-after wine consultants in the world. His wines have repeatedly set records at auction, including a bottle of The Setting Wines 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon that sold for $1 million at Emeril Lagasse's annual charity wine auction—the most expensive single bottle of wine ever sold.

Founded in 2014 by three friends—Jeff Cova, Noah McMahon, and Jesse Katz—The Setting Wines has earned a reputation for crafting luxury wines of exceptional quality. The portfolio includes 37 wines that have scored 95-100 points from top critics, spanning Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir. To celebrate Jesse's award, the winery is offering a Winemaker of the Year Collector's Se t, a limited three-bottle allocation of Single Vineyard Designate wines hand-selected by Katz, highlighting some of the winery's most acclaimed releases, priced at $585.

"Jesse's commitment to quality and innovation has helped shape The Setting into one of California's premier wine brands," said Jeff Cova, co-founder of The Setting Wines. "We're thrilled to see his hard work and creativity recognized at such a high global level."

This harvest season, The Setting secured access to grapes from the legendary Martha's Vineyard in Napa Valley—one of the most sought-after vineyard sites in the world. The opportunity to source from this historic property, which was once exclusively supplied to Heitz Cellar since the 60's, marks an exciting new chapter for The Setting's winemaking program.

Wine enthusiasts can experience The Setting firsthand through The Setting Inn and The Setting Tasting Room in Napa Valley. They also offer curated culinary partnerships like the intimate food and wine pairing at Meadowood Napa Valley, the scenic tasting at Montage Healdsburg, and the new Signature Tasting at The Setting Inn Willamette Valley in Oregon. The winery also offers membership through The Setting Society, an exclusive club that provides access to limited releases, member events, and private tastings.

Philanthropy is central to The Setting's mission. Each year, the winery contributes to over 400 charity auctions, supporting causes nationwide, including organizations for veterans and the Navy SEAL Foundation.

The Setting Wines are available to purchase online and ship to all 50 states. For more information or to purchase, visit www.thesettingwines.com

