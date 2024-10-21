The Seven Continents: By Jerome Dahan

On October 17th, Jerome Dahan, founder of 7 For All Mankind and Citizens of Humanity, will launch the denim focused brand, The Seven Continents (T7C), manufactured entirely in Los Angeles, using the highest quality materials from leading mills in Japan, where he has developed high-end, proprietary fabrics. The collection will be available direct to consumers via its website, as well as 180 The Store in New York and Just One Eye in Los Angeles, priced from $175-$1095, with core denim pieces priced at $595-$750

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned denim visionary Jerome Dahan, has unveiled his latest venture, The Seven Continents. Born from a lifelong passion for denim, this new menswear brand represents Dahan's personal journey to create the purest, most refined collection of denim that speaks to his legacy, while embracing the endless possibilities of the world's most enduring fabric.

A Love Letter to Denim

"I have always loved denim," says Jerome Dahan. "Growing up in Paris, denim represented America, California, freedom. It was an unspoken language that told the story of who people were."

From his earliest memories of examining denim's drape, fits and colors, to the creation of groundbreaking labels like 7 For All Mankind and Citizens of Humanity, Dahan has reshaped the denim industry, bringing a fresh perspective and creating a lasting impact.

Denim has always been more than just fabric for Dahan; it has been his key material—a medium through which he has explored, created, and expressed himself. Dahan's work with this remarkable material is not just about crafting jeans—it is his art, his love letter to the world, a means to connect people and build communities.

The Next Chapter: The Seven Continents

The Seven Continents is the natural evolution of Dahan's life's work. It is a brand that represents his never-ending love affair with denim and his constant pursuit of refining his vision. "This collection started from a more personal place," says Dahan. "I looked at my own wardrobe, stripped away the layers, and curated the purest selection of denim that tells my story."

Dahan's commitment to denim goes beyond style. "Denim shapes you, and you are shaped by denim," he explains. The pieces in The Seven Continents collection are the culmination of a lifelong pursuit of the finest fabrics, washes, and tailoring. Every detail is carefully considered to create heirloom-quality pieces that fit perfectly.

Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future

The Seven Continents is dedicated to honoring denim's legacy of style, ease, and freedom, while continuing to evolve it's iconic presence. Dahan's approach reveres the classic beauty of the past while making his own mark on the fabric's future.

"Denim has been my life's work," says Dahan. "I've carefully considered and evolved every aspect of style, comfort, and functionality to develop flawless fits that work for every part of your life."

Discover The Seven Continents

The Seven Continents invites you to experience the next chapter of Dahan's journey. The debut collection is made with proprietary Japanese denim and manufactured in Los Angeles, RRPS range from $395 - $795. The brand's website will launch on October 17th. The Seven Continents is also available at Just One Eye in Los Angeles and 180 The Store in New York City.

For more information and to shop the collection, visit TheSevenContinents.com .

About Jerome Dahan

Jerome Dahan is a pioneering force in the world of premium denim, whose innovative approach has transformed the industry. From the creation of 7 For All Mankind and Citizens of Humanity, to his latest endeavor with The Seven Continents, Dahan continues to push the boundaries of what denim can be. His dedication to craftsmanship, fit, and storytelling has made him a leader in the global fashion landscape.

