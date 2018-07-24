The Seven Diamonds: A Compelling New Novel About an International Serial Killer

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonny G Smith's Interpol Series follows the lives of two Interpol agents, Gabriel Benson and Nasih Kubasi, as they travel the globe solving international crimes. The Heart of the Dragon, the first book of The Interpol Series, has consistently garnered five-star reviews. The eagerly awaited sequel, The Seven Diamonds, does not disappoint. The novel continues the story of Gabe and Eleanor Benson, and Eleanor's daughter, Victoria, while introducing new characters, and a new crime for the agents to solve.

Author Bonny G Smith In High Places: A novel of Mary, Queen of Scots and Elizabeth I

A body is found in an Athens hotel room. The victim wears a distinctive gold ring, set with seven diamonds. This is the story of Emily Stewart, a nurse who is raped by seven Oxford medical students. Denied justice, she seeks her own revenge. Emily leads two Interpol agents, Gabe Benson and Nasih Kubasi, on a global chase to catch her before she murders the Seven Diamonds, the name of the secret society to which the men belonged while at Oxford. Emily's quest for vengeance takes her around the world. Juxtaposed against Emily's plight is the continuing story of Eleanor and Victoria Robinson, which began in the first book of The Interpol Series, The Heart of the Dragon.

"I wrote The Seven Diamonds because after writing The Heart of the Dragon," says Bonny G Smith, author of The Interpol Series, "I found that I couldn't bear to say goodbye to the characters I had created. Neither could my readers! I received many requests for a sequel, so I decided to write a second book. The third book in The Interpol Series, The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea, is in progress."

The Seven Diamonds takes the reader on an edge-of-your-seat ride; the story races from England, through Turkey, Egypt, Ethiopia, South Africa, Lesotho, Canada, Buenos Aires, and finally, to its heartbreaking climax in Rio de Janiero, Brazil. Available on Amazon.com: http://a.co/d/5xJwkJT

"The Seven Diamonds is a gripping tale of revenge. Emily Stewart transforms from helpless victim to merciless avenger, from prey to predator, as she stalks the men who raped her. Ms. Smith's attention to detail as her character travels the globe demonstrates meticulous research. Her descriptions of the various locations drew me in immediately; I felt as if I were with Emily every step of the way."

- B. N. Smith, Washington DC

"The Seven Diamonds is the riveting tale of Emily Stewart, a nurse who is brutally raped and tortured. Ms. Smith once again takes the reader on a hell of a ride around the world."

- D. M. Kearns, Pompano Beach, FL

"The Seven Diamonds is a thrilling follow up to The Heart of the Dragon. Ms. Smith's descriptive writing style keeps the reader glued to the pages."

- R. A. McClure, Amherst VA

