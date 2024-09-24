The Seville Luxury Senior Living Community Now Open in San Clemente

The 87-unit boutique assisted living and memory care community is in Orange County.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seville, an upscale, 87-unit senior rental community in San Clemente, is now open and welcoming its first residents. Set on 2.5 acres between Los Angeles and San Diego, The Seville combines exceptional care with abundant amenities in a comfortable yet luxurious setting to serve older adults who need daily assistance or occasional help, along with those who may have dementia-related diseases.

The Seville, a new senior living community in San Clemente, prepares to welcome residents through its inviting main entrance. The Seville of San Clemente features an elegant, inviting lounge designed for relaxed conversations and community gatherings.

Managed by Orange County-based Momentum Senior Living, the community offers a vibrant and graceful lifestyle of comfort and ease, with 63 assisted living units and 24 memory care units. Harbert South Bay Partners, LLC developed the community to resemble a boutique hotel rather than a typical senior living community, offering residents greater independence, personalized support and customer service.

The two-story community features elegant interiors and stylish, comfortable apartments. The Seville's quaint size allows for a more intimate, personalized approach to care, with partial views of the ocean, hills and mountains.

"Our new community offers seniors and their families lifestyle options they likely never thought possible, all in a setting that captures the iconic coastal vibe of Southern California while delivering top-tier care," says Justin Telles, executive director of The Seville.

Under the direction of a staff Medical director, a team of trained staff, licensed nurses and dedicated caregivers are always on-site to provide the best care and support possible. Assisted living residents receive support throughout the day or just from time to time, while residents with cognitive impairments such as Alzheimer's benefit from unique memory care programs and services from certified staff.

The Seville offers a wide range of amenities focused on convenience and wellness for a comfortable lifestyle. Residents can enjoy concierge services for package delivery and appointments, a movie theater, fitness center, professionally staffed salon, and a chef-led restaurant serving three daily meals.

Additional features include a tended beer and wine bar, private dining room for family gatherings, regular housekeeping and laundry assistance, and a refreshing pool heated year-round for residents to relax and socialize. Three beautifully landscaped courtyards provide secure outdoor access, allowing residents to enjoy fresh air and sunshine.

"Assisted living apartments offer full kitchens, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers, providing a level of convenience and autonomy that's rare in most senior living communities," Telles says. "Memory care apartments are equally well-appointed, ensuring residents experience a high standard of living."

The Seville has created an environment that reflects community values and promotes holistic health for older adults looking to stay as independent as possible by collaborating closely with residents and their families. "Our resident-focused approach tailors events, experiences and activities to meet each individual's unique needs and preferences, and to enrich their lives," Telles says. "As neighbors move in and get involved, it will be exciting to see The Seville's true personality come to life, shaped by those who call it home."

The Seville is located at 2421 Calle Frontera in San Clemente. For more information or to schedule a tour, call 949.379.8454 or visit the-seville.com.

About Momentum Senior Living

Orange County-based Momentum Senior Living brings extensive experience guiding senior living communities across the U.S. and Southern California. Momentum assures a laser focus on helping residents stay connected and inspired through shared events, experiences, tastes and technology. Momentum's holistic approach encompasses all aspects of life, including the mind, body, spirit and environment, allowing residents to experience a lifestyle and community culture focused on their total well-being. Momentum possesses a unique aptitude for overseeing senior living in the region. The two principals have catered to the needs of over 4,000 residents across seven senior communities in Southern California.

About Harbert South Bay Partners, LLC

Since 1994, Harbert South Bay Partners has developed superior-quality senior living communities totaling more than 11,000 residences. A key part of Harbert South Bay Partners' business model involves staying on the leading edge of trends that align with today's seniors. This includes pioneering new approaches in building design and partnering with companies that provide safe, high-quality, state-of-the-art care for seniors. Harbert South Bay Partners is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with just under 1,000 units under construction or in design/pre-development throughout the U.S.

