The sex reassignment surgery market size in US to grow at a CAGR of 10.84% from 2022 to 2027 | The rising awareness among the transgender population to be a major trend -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sex reassignment surgery market in US is to grow by USD 125.78 million at a CAGR of 10.84% from 2023 to 2027, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover pharmaceutical industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. view sample report!

The sex reassignment surgery market in US covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sex Reassignment Surgery Market in US

Company Landscape

The sex reassignment surgery market in US is fragmented and companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offering

Moein Surgical Arts - The company offers sex reassignment surgery such as male-to-female gender reassignment surgery.

The company offers sex reassignment surgery such as male-to-female gender reassignment surgery. Cedars Sinai health system - The company offers sex reassignment surgery such as bilateral orchiectomy.

The company offers sex reassignment surgery such as bilateral orchiectomy. Moein surgical arts - The company offers sex reassignment surgery such as male-to-female gender reassignment surgery.

For the market's company landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of companies and their offerings - view samples in minutes

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by type (male to female and female to male), and end-user (hospitals and clinics).

The market share growth by the male-to-female segment will be significant during the forecast period. Male-to-female sex reassignment surgery refers to the reshaping of the male genitals into a form that has the appearance of, and to some extent, the function of female genitalia. To appear more feminine, patients are subjected to female hormone therapy before surgery. Some of the associated surgeries that patients may opt to undergo other than basic surgery include vaginoplasty, facial hair removal, breast augmentation, facial feminization surgery, and various other procedures. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

View the sample report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increase in the number of people opting for sex change surgeries in the US is a key factor driving market growth. The number of transgender surgeries performed in the US each year ranges between 100 and 500. According to 2020 plastic surgery statistics provided by ASPS, transgender women have undergone 6,368 gender confirmation surgeries in the US, up from 5,616 in 2019. Additionally, 1,231 genital surgeries, 4,035 thoracoscopic or thoracic surgeries, and 1,102 facial surgeries were implemented in 2020. Hence, the increase in the number of people opting for sex change surgeries is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rising awareness among the transgender population about sex reassignment surgeries is a major trend in the market. This is due to the increasing visibility, improved social understanding, and acceptance of transgender people driven by the advent of social networks. Transgender people, therefore, have the freedom to choose to change sex through fertility counseling to explore their options, which may involve preserving fertility, such as cryopreservation. sperm or egg cells. In addition, the patients can also explore their gender identity, address the negative impact of gender dysphoria in their lives, and promote resilience with the help of counseling services that are offered in the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

For more insights on market dynamics, buy the report!

Significant Challenges

Side effects of sex reassignment surgeries are a significant challenge restricting market growth. Male-to-female sex change surgery is the reshaping of the male genitals into a shape that has the shape and to some extent function of the female genitals. Furthermore, before surgery, patients are treated with female hormones to look more feminine. Vaginoplasty, facial hair removal, breast augmentation, and facial feminization is some of the related surgeries that a patient may choose to perform in addition to the basic surgery. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Companies Mentioned

Boston Childrens Hospital

Boston Medical Center

Cedars Sinai Health System

CNY Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery

Cornell University

Denver Health

Harvard University

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Mass General Brigham Inc .

. Northwestern University

Oregon Health and Science University

Plastic Surgery Group of Rochester

Regents of the University of Michigan

of the Stanford University

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation

The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp.

The Regents of the University of California

of the The University of Utah

Transgender Surgery Institute

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The photodynamic therapy market is estimated to grow by USD 2,053.68 million at a CAGR of 8.22% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (cancer, actinic keratosis, psoriasis, acne, and others), product (photosensitizer drugs, and photodynamic therapy devices), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Early detection of cancer is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The hereditary angioedema (HAE) therapeutics market is estimated to grow by USD 1,647.38 million at a CAGR of 8.95% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce), product (C1-esterase inhibitor, bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist, kallikrein inhibitor, and others), geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The growing demand for personalized medicine is a major trend in the market.

Sex Reassignment Surgery Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 125.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.63 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Boston Children Hospital, Boston Medical Center, Cedars Sinai Health System, CNY Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery, Cornell University, Denver Health, Harvard University, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Mass General Brigham Inc., Moein Surgical Arts, Northwestern University, Oregon Health, and Science University, Plastic Surgery Group of Rochester, Regents of the University of Michigan, Stanford University, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp., The Regents of the University of California, The University of Utah, and Transgender Surgery Institute Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of companies included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Sex reassignment surgery market in US 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on sex reassignment surgery market in US 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Male to female - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Male to female - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Male to female - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Male to female - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Male to female - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Female to male - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Female to male - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Female to male - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Female to male - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Female to male - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 43: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 53: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Company Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Company landscape

Exhibit 55: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 57: Impact of key risks on business

11 Company Analysis

11.1 Companies covered

Exhibit 58: Companies covered

11.2 Market positioning of companies

Exhibit 59: Matrix on company position and classification

11.3 Boston Medical Center

Exhibit 60: Boston Medical Center - Overview



Exhibit 61: Boston Medical Center - Product / Service



Exhibit 62: Boston Medical Center - Key offerings

11.4 Cedars Sinai Health System

Exhibit 63: Cedars Sinai Health System - Overview



Exhibit 64: Cedars Sinai Health System - Product / Service



Exhibit 65: Cedars Sinai Health System - Key offerings

11.5 CNY Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery

Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery Exhibit 66: CNY Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery - Overview



Exhibit 67: CNY Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery - Product / Service



Exhibit 68: CNY Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery - Key offerings

11.6 Denver Health

Exhibit 69: Denver Health - Overview



Exhibit 70: Denver Health - Product / Service



Exhibit 71: Denver Health - Key offerings

11.7 Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Exhibit 72: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 73: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 74: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai - Key offerings

11.8 Mass General Brigham Inc .

. Exhibit 75: Mass General Brigham Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Mass General Brigham Inc . - Product / Service

. - Product / Service

Exhibit 77: Mass General Brigham Inc . - Key offerings

11.9 Moein Surgical Arts

Exhibit 78: Moein Surgical Arts - Overview



Exhibit 79: Moein Surgical Arts - Product / Service



Exhibit 80: Moein Surgical Arts - Key offerings

11.10 Plastic Surgery Group of Rochester

Exhibit 81: Plastic Surgery Group of Rochester - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 82: Plastic Surgery Group of Rochester - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 83: Plastic Surgery Group of Rochester - Key offerings

11.11 Regents of the University of Michigan

of the University of Michigan Exhibit 84: Regents of the University of Michigan - Overview

of the - Overview

Exhibit 85: Regents of the University of Michigan - Product / Service

of the - Product / Service

Exhibit 86: Regents of the University of Michigan - Key offerings

11.12 Stanford University

Exhibit 87: Stanford University - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 88: Stanford University - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 89: Stanford University - Key offerings

11.13 The Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Exhibit 90: The Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Overview



Exhibit 91: The Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: The Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Key offerings

11.14 The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp.

Exhibit 93: The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp. - Key offerings

11.15 The Regents of the University of California

of the University of California Exhibit 96: The Regents of the University of California - Overview

of the - Overview

Exhibit 97: The Regents of the University of California - Product / Service

of the - Product / Service

Exhibit 98: The Regents of the University of California - Key offerings

11.16 The University of Utah

Exhibit 99: The University of Utah - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 100: The University of Utah - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 101: The University of Utah - Key offerings

11.17 Transgender Surgery Institute

Exhibit 102: Transgender Surgery Institute - Overview



Exhibit 103: Transgender Surgery Institute - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Transgender Surgery Institute - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 105: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 106: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 107: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 108: Research methodology



Exhibit 109: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 110: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 111: List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. with over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. this growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



contact

Technavio research

Jesse maida

media & marketing executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

email: [email protected]

website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio