The Sex Toys Market in Europe to grow by USD 3.08 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Rising Popularity of Sex Toys to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sex toys market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 3.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.85% as per the latest Technavio market research report. Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Sex Toys Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Sex Toys Market in Europe - Market Dynamics

Major Trend

The rising awareness of the health benefits of sex toys is a major trend in the market. Sex educators, as well as researchers, emphasize the role of sex toys in therapy.

Furthermore, people are becoming more aware of sex toys and the health benefits associated with their use.

Women prefer sex toys to keep vaginal tissues flexible after childbirth and gynecological surgery. For men, there are many options such as penile pumps, bandages, and penile rings to achieve orgasm with erectile dysfunction.

Sex toys help relieve stress and anxiety because sex releases endorphins in the body.

Hence, the rising awareness of the health benefits of sex toys is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key Sex Toys Market in Europe Players:

The sex toys market in Europe is fragmented and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies are mentioned below:

BMS Enterprises, Crave Innovations, Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, HYTTO PTE. LTD., JOYDIVISION International AG, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Lovehoney Group Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Pipedream Products LLC, Rocks Off Ltd., Suzon, and Monte, TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., and WOW Tech International GmbH.

Sex Toys Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the sex toys market in Europe by product (adult vibrators, dildos, erection rings, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The sex toys market share growth in Europe by the adult vibrators segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth is due to factors such as the increasing availability of diverse products; increasing the application of advanced technologies, which include wireless connectivity; and the increasing acceptance of vibrators by women in countries in the region. Furthermore, marketers offer a variety of adult vibrators, including internal, external, and dual-purpose vibrators. Adult vibrator suppliers focus on developing innovative and advanced products to generate substantial revenue in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

The sex toys market is projected to increase by USD 21,046.4 million. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.18% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017 the market size was USD 18,623.20 million. This sex toys market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online stores, retail outlets, and specialty stores), product (adult vibrators, dildos, erection rings, sex dolls, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for remote-controlled sex toys.

The female sex toys market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.24% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 20,787.22 million. This market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online stores, retail outlets, and specialty stores), type (vibrators, rubber penises, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing number of sexual wellness initiatives and crowdfunding campaigns are notably driving the female sex toys market growth.

